Where Was 'Full Metal Jacket' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of Stanley Kubrick's Masterpiece

Full Metal Jacket is one of the masterpieces by Stanley Kubrick. The 1987 war film was directed, co-written, and produced by Stanley Kubrick. It featured Matthew Modine, R. Lee Ermey, Vincent D'Onofrio and Adam Baldwin. The plot of the film revolved around a platoon of US Marines and Vietnam War. Full Metal Jacket movie enjoys a massive fan base all over the world. A lot of people are still curious about the Full Metal Jacket filming locations. For all the people who are wondering about where was Full Metal Jacket filmed, here is everything you need to know about it.

Where was Full Metal Jacket filmed?

According to movielocations.com, Full Metal Jacket was filmed in England. The first half of the training sequence on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, South Carolina was shot at PEA Bassingbourn Barracks, Bassingbourn. It is located north of Royston on the A505 between Cambridge and Letchworth in Cambridgeshire.

The barracks on the site of the former RAF Bassingbourn airfield were established in 1970. Bassingbourn was originally an RAF station which later became a bomber airfield of the Eighth Air Force, of the United States Army Air Forces during WWII. The B17 Flying Fortress known as 'Memphis Belle', flew on bombing raids in 1942-1943 from Bassingbourn.

Also Read | Where Was 'The Boys' Filmed? Check Out The Shooting Locations Of The Series

Also Read | Where Was 'Dune' Filmed? Know Filming Locations Of The Javier Bardem Starrer

Full Metal Jacket filming locations

The report also mentioned that the bombed-out city of Hue in Vietnam from Full Metal Jacket was filmed at the vast abandoned gasworks at Beckton. It is located at the north bank of the Thames just to the northeast of the current London City Airport. The industrial site was transformed to the Far East by designer Anton Furst. He is known for designing the Gotham City in 1989’s Batman. It was also planted with palm trees.

The area has been mostly redeveloped now. The popular industrial site was also used in other movies like Steven Spielberg’s Empire Of The Sun and the 1981 Bond movie For Your Eyes Only among others.

In Full Metal Jacket, the Delta helicopter scenes took place above the Norfolk Broads and not the Mekong River. Norfolk Broads is a network of rivers and lakes which extend into the county of Suffolk. It is locally known as the Broads and is a popular boating spot for tourists.

Also Read | Where Was The Hit Musical The Grease Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of The Movie

Also Read | Where Was IT Filmed? Know The Filming Locations Of The Cult Horror Flick

Full Metal Jacket shooting locations

Image Credits and Promo Image Credits: A still from the Full Metal Jacket movie trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.