Nigella Lawson Is "Twitchy" And "Antsy" If She Doesn't Get Time For This Unexpected Hobby

Nigella Lucy Lawson who is the daughter of a former Chancellor of the Exchequer, Nigel Lawson, is a cooking show host. She is a very popular face on television and started her career as a book reviewer and restaurant critic. She later became the deputy literary editor of a reputed newspaper in 1986. In 1998, she published her first book, How To Eat, which became a best-seller that year. Her second book, How to Be A Domestic Goddess, released in the year 2000, brought to her the British Book Award for Author of the Year. She has won many awards in the field of writing and has appeared on many cooking shows including Top Chef and MasterChef US.

In an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Nigella opened up about her favourite things to do and best books to gift someone this holiday season. While many may have expected the author’s favourite past time hobby to be cooking and experimenting with food, it is not quite so. The famous cook show host has a steep inclination towards reading books. The fifty-nine-year-old revealed in the interview that she has always had a reading at the top of her priority list and has a passion for reading. She further went on and said that so deep is her love for books that if she does not get to read for at least six hours a day’s reading time on a weekend, she feels “twitchy”. She further admitted that on weekdays, if she is not in bed by seven-thirty with a book, she gets “antsy”.

Nigella said that as her children are grown-ups, she regards her weekends as reading days. She told the entertainment portal that her therapist friend told her once that reading for her is a form of self-medication. She likes to read in quiet hours when she is unable to sleep.

Gift suggestions for this season

Nigella revealed her favourite books of 2019. They included Fleishman Is in Trouble by Taffy Brodener Akner, She Said by Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey, and The Dutch House by Ann Patchett. She also said that stocking up on Invisible Women by Caroline Criado Perez, Idaho by Emily Ruskovich, Frankissstein by Jeanette Winterson, and The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead. She recommended From the Oven to the Table by Diana Henry for a cookbook.

