Lava Cake | Try Out This Easy And Quick Chocolate Lava Cake Recipe

The official season to bake cake is here. Christmas is right around the corner. Chocolate Lava Cake is ultra-right, decadent, and gourmet but also quite simple. Make them for Christmas 2019 and add to the traditional Christmas cake tray. Lava cake is just like real lava mountains, hard on the outside with melting chocolate or another flavoured filling inside. Lava cake is pretty easy to bake, all it will take is 25 minutes of your time: 15 for preparation and 10 for baking and you can enjoy the hot spongy and meting Choco lava on your taste buds. Get the recipe of chocolate lava cake here and bake the melting mountain.

Also Read | Boondi Ke Ladoo Recipe | Learn how to make this famous Indian sweet dish

Chocolate Lava Cake recipe

Things you need

1/2 cup (100 grams) granulated sugar, plus more for coating ramekins

8 ounces (227 grams) semisweet chocolate, chopped

10 tablespoons (142 grams) unsalted butter

1/2 cup (64 grams) all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon salt

4 large eggs

4 large egg yolks

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Fresh raspberries or strawberries

Powdered sugar, for garnish

Also Read | Virgin Mojito: Different kinds of this non-alcoholic drink and easy recipes to try

What to do

Mix the chocolate and butter in a bowl. Microwave the mixture for one minute and Stir, then continue heating in 30-second bursts, stirring between bursts, until the mixture is melted and smooth. You can also melt the chocolate and butter in a double boiler. Gently stir in the flour and salt.

In another bowl, whisk the eggs, egg yolks, vanilla, and the 1/2 cup of granulated sugar until thick and pale in colour. Gently fold in the melted chocolate mixture into the egg mixture. Divide the batter among the ramekins.

Now bake the mixture for 10 minutes. Smart tip: Add an additional minute of baking time if baking straight from the fridge.

Run a knife around the edges to loosen and invert onto dessert plates, if desired. You can also serve straight from the ramekin. Serve with fresh berries and powdered sugar.

Thinking about Chocolate / peanut butter chocolate lava cake.... pic.twitter.com/91A1rXXEXz — Enzo (@enzo31284) December 10, 2019

Also Read | Roti roll for healthy eating | Check out this easy recipes of healthy and tasty roti roll

Also Read | Suji Ka Halwa: Quick and easy recipe for this mouth-watering Indian dessert