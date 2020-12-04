'Night School' Cast: Know The Actors And Characters They Play In This 2018 Comedy Film

Night School is a popular American movie featuring talented actors such as Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, Rob Riggle, Taran Killam, among others. The movie released in 2018 and received mixed reviews from both the critics and the audiences. The plot of the story revolves around the life of the character Teddy who drops out of high school and years later struggles to join the school again in order to get a job at a firm. The story continues from here which will leave the audience in splits. Let’s take a look at the cast of Night School.

Night School Cast:

Here are some of the lead Night School cast members who essayed significant roles in the film. Take a look.

Kevin Hart as Teddy Walker

Kevin Hart is one of the lead Night School characters who essayed the role of a high school dropout, Teddy, who has some serious concentration issues in life. Kevin Hart is a famous stand-up comedian, a producer as well as an actor. He has appeared in several other movies such as The Five-Year Engagement, Think Like A Man, This Is The End, Ride Along, Get Hard, and many more.

Taran Killam as Stewart

Taran Killam is another popular actor, writer and comedian whose performance among the Night School characters was loved by the audience. He essayed the role of the principal who was bullied by Teddy in school. Taran has appeared in several films, TV-series and theatre play. Some of his best work includes Big Fat Liar, 12 Years A Slave, All That, The Awesomes, Angie Tribeca, Drunk History, Hamilton, among others.

Tiffany Haddish as Carrie Carter

Another comedian in the cast of School Night included Tiffany Haddish who played the role of Teddy’s teacher. She is well known for her role in The Carmichael Show and Girls Trip. Some of her other popular movies include Mad Families, Like A Boss, The Kitchen, to name a few. Some of her tv shows include Real Husbands Of Hollywood, If Loving You Is Wrong, Funniest Wins, to name a few.

Romany Malco as Jaylen

Romany Malco appeared in Night School as one of the classmates of Kevin Hart’s character. The actor has appeared in several films, tv shows and podcasts and has been nominated quite a few times. He has appeared in projects such as The Tuxedo, Last Vegas, Holiday Rush, The Good Wife, Mad Dogs, A Million Little Things, among others.

Rob Riggle as Mackenzie

Rob essayed the role of one of the other classmates of Teddy in the film. Apart from being an actor, he is also a famous comedian. He has been seen in comedy roles in movies such as The Hangover, Dumb and Dumber to, The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard, Step Brothers, to name a few.

Other cast of Night School include actors namely Fat Joe, Anne Winters, Keith David, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Ben Schwartz, Al Madrigal, Megalyn Echikunwoke and others.

