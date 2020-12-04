Cast Of 'Virgin Rive'r Season 2: Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson And Others

Virgin River Season 2 is a romantic drama that recently started streaming on Netflix. The first season was much loved by the audience. The story centers on Mel Monroe and Jack Sheridan. The cast of Virgin River season 2 is led by Alexandra Breckenridge and Jack Sheridan. Here's a look at the Virgin River season 2 cast.

Cast of Virgin River Season 2

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Alexandra Breckenridge stars as Mel, a widowed young nurse from Los Angeles who is trying to escape from her painful past. She is best known for her role as Sophie in This Is Us. Alexandra has appeared in movies like The Walking Dead, American Horror Story, and various Hallmark and Lifetime movies. She is also the voice of various characters in the animated television series Family Guy.

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Martin Henderson plays Jack, the charming owner of Virgin River's only bar and restaurant. Martin gained major appreciation with his roles in the ABC medical drama Off the Map as Dr Ben Keeton, the ABC medical drama Grey's Anatomy as Dr Nathan Riggs, and for his performance as Noah Clay in the 2002 horror film The Ring. He is also known in his home country for his teenage role as Stuart Neilson in the soap opera Shortland Street.

Annette O'Toole as Hope McCrae

Virgin River's beloved mayor Hope is portrayed by actor Annette O'Toole. Before joining the cast of Virgin River, Annette appeared in films like It and Superman 3. She has been acting for decades and grew up working on classics including My Three Sons, Cross My Heart, Gunsmoke, and The Partridge Family.

Tim Matheson as Doc Mullins

Tim Matheson's character Doc often wears a hard, grumpy mask especially when dealing with Mel, but deep down he loves the residents of Virgin River like family. Tim recently starred in The West Wing and Hart of Dixie. He's also well-known for his role in National Lampoon's Animal House.

Colin Lawrence as John "Preacher" Middleton

"Preacher" is Jack's sweet and caring right-hand man, played by actor Colin Lawrence. He is also a chef at Jack's bar. Colin is known for his roles in Riverdale, Battlestar Galactica, and the Fixer Upper Mysteries series on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. In the TV series Endgame (2011) he appeared as detective Jason Evans. Besides his career as a TV actor, he also appeared in many feature films including Afghan Knights and Watchmen.

Other Virgin River Season 2 characters

Lauren Hammersley as Charmaine Roberts

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Lexa Doig as Paige Lassiter

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Daniel Gillies as Mark Monroe

