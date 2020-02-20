The Debate
'Nightmares For Weeks': Netizens Reveal Movies That Traumatized Them As A Kid

Hollywood News

A Twitter user asked a simple question, "What movie left you traumatized as a kid?” and netizens revealed the films that gave them nightmares for weeks.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nightmares for weeks

A really interesting and intriguing discussion is trending on the internet after a Twitter user asked the public a simple question, "What movie left you traumatized as a kid?”. The real fun began when Ashley Bower posted the question. Twitteratis were all involved to share their answers to this amazing question and many of them recalled a particular moment from the Disney version of Pinocchio. Many users pointed to the tone of Roald Dahl's most terrifying creations, Child Catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Users mention their scariest creations

Some pointed out The Wizard of Oz, The Lion King, The Neverending Story and Willy Wonka which scared them when they were kids. Jaws, which is one of the scariest movies ever made. It was one of the preferred choices in the discussion that was encountered by a man during their childhood. 

Other suggestions included Poltergeist, The Exorcist and The Shining.

Published:
COMMENT
