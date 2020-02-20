'Nightmares For Weeks': Netizens Reveal Movies That Traumatized Them As A Kid

A really interesting and intriguing discussion is trending on the internet after a Twitter user asked the public a simple question, "What movie left you traumatized as a kid?”. The real fun began when Ashley Bower posted the question. Twitteratis were all involved to share their answers to this amazing question and many of them recalled a particular moment from the Disney version of Pinocchio. Many users pointed to the tone of Roald Dahl's most terrifying creations, Child Catcher from Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Users mention their scariest creations

Oh this is a good one.



I'll start: Jumanji pic.twitter.com/q9aVSi1Grq — Ashley Bower (@loudandfearless) February 18, 2020

The CHILD CATCHER from Chitty-Chitty Bang Bang. CHILD. CATCHER. Literally. pic.twitter.com/0rABv6DyrK — Mulled Whine ~ I'm not gonna debate you, Jerry. (@OGintheOP) February 19, 2020

Some pointed out The Wizard of Oz, The Lion King, The Neverending Story and Willy Wonka which scared them when they were kids. Jaws, which is one of the scariest movies ever made. It was one of the preferred choices in the discussion that was encountered by a man during their childhood.

Wizard Of Oz: aren't these flying monkeys scary?



Return To Oz: THIS LADY COLLECTS HUMAN HEADS AND THEN WEARS THEM — TheRetroCritic (@TheRetroCritic) February 19, 2020

I'll be alone in this one but Mars Attacks traumatized me to my core as a kid. Even now at 26 year old I have nightmares about it. 👾 pic.twitter.com/ckEuoy9LjV — love ❤️ (@bcfckyou) February 19, 2020

Other suggestions included Poltergeist, The Exorcist and The Shining.

When the Nazis opened the ark of the covenant at the end of Raiders of the lost Ark. That movie has no business being PG. — Jake Dunand (@omegacloud) February 19, 2020

Jurassic Park pic.twitter.com/UCS6TNySPC — Down the Inkwell (@DownInkwell) February 19, 2020

