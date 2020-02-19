US: 38-year-old Woman Impresses Netizens With Her Cartwheel Backflip

A 38-year-old teacher Nicole Clemens has impressed the audience online with her perfect gymnastic skills doing a cartwheel backflip stunt. She posted a video of herself on the microblogging site Twitter doing the challenging stunt successfully that has left the audience speechless.

Nicole posted a video of herself with a caption on Twitter saying that she was in the spirit of being proud herself, and was aware that she might be fat-shamed for her video on the internet. Writing further, the 38-year-old said that she presents herself doing a stunt in the video that she was afraid to do when she was a 14-year-old gymnast. The six-second-long video has garnered over 2.2 million views and has been liked 197.5k times. The video has 9.7k retweets.

In the spirit of being freaking proud of myself and also knowing I'm about to be fat shamed on the Internet, I present to you me, a 38 year old mom and teacher, doing a thing I was afraid to do when I was a 14 year old gymnast. Next week: add a full (and straighten my legs) pic.twitter.com/4YpFRArgtd — Nicole Clemens (@Nicolemens) February 18, 2020

Woman performs the stunt in one swift move

The social media users were shocked seeing the woman perform the stunt in one swift move. They left a heap of positive remarks praising her gymnastic moves, flexibility and muscle strength. Some users despised the fact that she should be body shamed for being healthy and commented that she actually looked gorgeous.

Wow. You are awesome. — Regina Marston for Congress California 42 (@Marston4ca42) February 18, 2020

ARE YOU KIDDING ME — Spanny Lee Tampson (@SpannyTampson) February 18, 2020

Anyone fat shaming you better be able to beat Simone Biles on the vault. — Lethality Jane (@sgtjanedoe) February 19, 2020

I only see a Queen 👑 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) February 19, 2020

I threw my back out watching that. Nice work! — Paul Dayton (@PDaytonp2) February 18, 2020

Awesome! Congratulations on overcoming a fear. Way to keep learning and pushing your boundaries. Inspiring — Michael Fishman (@ReelMFishman) February 18, 2020

