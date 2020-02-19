The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

US: 38-year-old Woman Impresses Netizens With Her Cartwheel Backflip

US News

A 38-year-old woman posted a video of herself on the microblogging site Twitter doing the challenging stunt that has left the audience speechless.

Written By Zaini Majeed | Mumbai | Updated On:
38-year-old Woman

A 38-year-old teacher Nicole Clemens has impressed the audience online with her perfect gymnastic skills doing a cartwheel backflip stunt. She posted a video of herself on the microblogging site Twitter doing the challenging stunt successfully that has left the audience speechless.

Nicole posted a video of herself with a caption on Twitter saying that she was in the spirit of being proud herself, and was aware that she might be fat-shamed for her video on the internet. Writing further, the 38-year-old said that she presents herself doing a stunt in the video that she was afraid to do when she was a 14-year-old gymnast. The six-second-long video has garnered over 2.2 million views and has been liked 197.5k times. The video has 9.7k retweets.

Woman performs the stunt in one swift move

The social media users were shocked seeing the woman perform the stunt in one swift move. They left a heap of positive remarks praising her gymnastic moves, flexibility and muscle strength. Some users despised the fact that she should be body shamed for being healthy and commented that she actually looked gorgeous.

Read 'Independent England': Twitter User's Campaign Creates Stir On Internet

Read Kangana Ranaut's Look For 'Tejas' Gets A Thumbs Up From Twitterati

Read Not Interested Anymore? Here Is How You Can Delete Your Instagram Account

Read Funny Instagram Accounts To Follow For Never-ending Laughter

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
CONGRESS: IS TRUMP LORD RAM?
MAJOR DEFENCE ACQUISITION APPROVED
KATIE HOPKINS LAUDS 'MODI & INDIA'
PHOTOGRAPHER CAPTURES DANCING BEARS
ANUSHKA & KATRINA'S RESEMBLING LOOK
KOHLI ON WORKLOAD