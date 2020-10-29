Nikki Bella And Brie Bella's Sons' Buddy And Mateo Have A Special Bond Within A Few Months

Twin sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella had given birth to their sons Buddy and Matteo earlier this summer just a day apart. On October 28, Nikki and Brie gave an update to their fans about their infant sons on their podcast, The Bellas Podcast. The two spoke about their sons' teething and how they're coping with it. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella also revealed that Buddy and Matteo are already bonding with each other.

Also Read | Nikki Bella Opens Up About 'awkward Moment' With Artem; Read Details

Nikki and Brie talk about their sons' bonding

Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are popular for the reality show Total Bellas which mainly focused on their personal lives. They had announced this summer that they delivered their babies just a day apart. In the recent episode on October 28, according to E!News, the sisters revealed that their sons have a very special bond in just a few months. Brie mentioned that her son calms Nikki Bella's son Matteo. Brie called her son and Nikki's son spiritual twins and said that they're like legit siblings. Mateo and Buddy are used to each other's company. Nikki calls her and Brie Bella's son 'half-siblings'.

Also Read | WWE Star John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh In A Private Ceremony

The twins later talk about the toothing of their sons. In the podcast, Nikki told Brie that Matteo screamed a little recently and she realised that a tooth is breaking out from his skin. She added that he is too little to go through this pain and she feels sad about it. On the other hand, Brie Bella Son's Buddy is showing signs of teething but it will take a few more days. However, she added that he's been chewing on a lot of stuff lately and bit her nipple by mistake too.

Also Read | WWE Divas Nikki And Brie Bella Give Fans An Update After Their Mother's Brain Surgery

More about Nikki and Brie

Nikki Brie and Bella Brie are retired professional wrestlers and later appeared on their own show Total Bellas. They have achieved a lot of titles together throughout their wrestling career like WWE Divas Champions thrice. They also received a Teen Choice Award in 2016. Nikki Bella married dancer Artemovich Chigvintsev while Brie tied the knot with Daniel Bryan. Brie gave birth to her first child daughter Birdie in 2017 while Nikki Bella's son Buddy is her first child.

Also Read | WWE Divas Nikki And Brie Bella Post Bold Pregnancy Photoshoot Pictures On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.