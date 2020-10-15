Nikki Bella Opens Up About 'awkward Moment' With Artem; Read Details

Wrestler Nikki Bella recently talked about her relationship with Artem Chigvintsev and how she never had feelings for him during DWTS. The Total Bellas actress was engaged to John Cena back when she participated in the show. Read on to know the whole story:

Nikki Bella talks about her time in DWTS with Artem Chigvintsev

In The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, Bella spoke about her experience of dancing with Artem and how his legs had to be between hers and it was weird. She said, “I was with my fiancé, we were together at six years at that point,” and then followed it with “I remember the one thing that was awkward for me … their leg had to be in between your leg. I remember … it was the first time a man’s leg, other than my fiancé’s, was in between mine and I was like, ‘Woah!’ Like, it was weird.”

Nikki and Artem were a part of the show for six weeks until they got evicted. John Cena and Nikki called-off their engagement in April 2018 just a month before they were going to have a Mexico wedding. The couple still gave it a shot to try and make things better, but finally parted ways after staying for 2 more months and ended things for the better.

Nikki went on to mention that even though she and Artem had a very physical relationship throughout the show due to their performances, she never felt attracted to him during the show. She mentioned that the two had an emotional bond as she came out of her comfort zone. She said, “The crazy thing being with him now is there was none of those feelings at all.”

While speaking about her performance and attitude towards competitions, Nikki said, “I’m very competitive. I think being an athlete, like I was used to WrestleManias. We would wrestle in front of 100,000 people and then millions of viewers worldwide”. “When I did Dancing, it was the first time I was ever vulnerable — even with a man because I was always such a strong, independent woman. That’s where the bond started to touch.”

Nikki also confessed in the end that she would do it all over again but with a different mindset as when she was on the show, she never focused on how beautiful the two danced, but rather on her own steps. Bella and Artem were first rumoured to be dating back in January 2019, which was followed by them getting engaged in November of the same year. The couple just gave birth to their firstborn, son Matteo on July 31, 2020.

