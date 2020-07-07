WWE Divas Nikki And Brie Bella Post Bold Pregnancy Photoshoot Pictures On Instagram

WWE superstars and celebrity twins Nikki Bella and Brie Bella have somewhat of a reputation for their surprise stunts through their year in WWE. The Bella Twins stuck to that tag and pulled something similar this week on social media. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella surprised a bunch of WWE fans with a bold photoshoot on Instagram in what has already garnered a lot of attention from netizens. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are currently pregnant and are far along in their respective pregnancies. While Brie Bella is expecting her second child with WWE superstar Daniel Bryan, Nikki Bella is going to be a mother for the first time with husband Artem.

WWE news: Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's bold Instagram photoshoot

To acknowledge their pregnancy period, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella indulged in a photoshoot this week. The Bella Twins posted numerous images from their official social media handles in which they can be seen embracing each other without donning any clothes on their body. Apart from posing with sister Brie Bella, Nikki Bella also posted a picture with her husband Artem Chigvinstev. In the caption, Nikki Bella expressed her love towards her husband and wrote, “Covered up a little here for my A @theartemc Loved this moment with him! He was so nervous it was the cutest thing ever! Goodness, he is going to be such an amazing Dad. I just can’t wait for it!

Meanwhile, Brie Bella also posted a couple of pictures from her IG handle. In two of the pictures, Brie Bella can be spotted alone while in another photograph, Brie Bella is seen posing with her twin Nikki Bella. To take note of the incident, Brie Bella wrote in her caption, “I’m not one to do sexy selfies but I’ll pose nude pregnant any day lol” 🥰 Apart from the WWE fans, several WWE superstars acknowledged and praised Nikki Bella and Brie Bella in the comments section. Although the Bella Twins are no longer active in the WWE roster, they still remain to be one of the biggest women’s superstars the promotion has ever seen.

Image courtesy: Nikki Bella and Brie Bella Instagram