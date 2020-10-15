WWE Star John Cena Marries Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh In A Private Ceremony

Last March, WWE superstar John Cena, and Shay Shariatzadeh went public with their relationship. There have multiple rumours about their relationship status, where people speculated their engagement in February after spotting the couple at an amusement park. As per recent reports, the couple recently got married in a private ceremony in Florida.

Also read | John Cena to stars in 'The Suicide Squad' spinoff series as 'Peacemaker' for HBO Max

John Cena married Shay Shariatzadeh in a private ceremony in Florida

“I will be happy if I only get (x).” This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 13, 2020

As per Mike Johnson, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh got married in a private ceremony on October 12 in Tampa, Florida. While no other details about the ceremony are available, Cena and Shariatzadeh's marriage was confirmed by other sources like TMZ Sports. "I will be happy if I only get (x).” This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy." Cena had written a few hours after his marriage. While TMZ Sports reached out for a comment, there has been no statement from Cena regarding his marriage.

Also read | John Cena gushes about BTS on Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon; ARMY reacts on Twitter

Marriage rumours between the two started in February when Shariatzadeh was spotted wearing a ring after being seen at a park in San Diego. As per reports, both applied for a marriage certificate earlier this month. Around the same time, the 43-year-old actor even tweeted a few lines about marriage, further strengthening the rumours.

“A happy marriage is a long conversation that always seems too short” - Andre’ Maurois — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 18, 2020

Also read | Why did John Cena and Nikki Bella break up after getting engaged? Here is the answer

The 16-time WWE World Champion was previously married to Elizabeth Huberdeau (2009-12), before dating Nikki Bella. Bella and Cena were dating for six years, but called off their engagement and broke up. Reports added that Cena was not ready to have children, while Bella wanted to settle down.

Who is John Cena's wife Shay Shariatzadeh?

Reports reveal that Shariatzadeh was born in Iran, but is now a Canadian citizen. Last April, E! Online's Mike Vulpo and Jessica Cardenas reported that Shariatzadeh has received her bachelor's degree from the University of British Columbia in electrical and electronics engineering. Further reports stated that she now works at Aviglon, a Motorola Solutions Company, as a product manager. The couple was spotted in Vancouver multiple times but continued to keep their affairs low-key. In October 2019, Cena and Shariatzadeh showed up together at the red carpet premiere for Cena's film Playing With Fire.

Also read | John Cena 'proud' of ex-fiancee Nikki Bella for becoming a mother: Nikki Bella and John Cena

(Image credits: AP)