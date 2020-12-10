Nikki Bella Opens About The Struggles She Faced During Her First Pregnancy; Read

American television personality Nikki Bella, known for her roles in Total Bellas, Total Divas, Dancing with the Stars, WWE SmackDown, WWE Summerslam and more, has always been honest about the struggles she's faced as a first-time mom. Recently, Nikki Bella revealed about being so sick while pregnant with her first child, doctors thought the actor was at risk for a miscarriage. Apart from that, the actor also revealed how scared she was and opened up about her feeling at that time.

During the episode of The Bellas Podcast on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, opened up about the struggles during pregnancy with her first child. The actor revealed that was tested positive for novel Coronavirus in June but the virus did not affect her too much. However, she was also diagnosed with influenza B during her 8-week mark. Nikki revealed that when she was at the doctor, they were really scared because she got so bad. She added, “they were afraid I was gonna miscarry".

Nikki added that she "tried not to get on antibiotics," but soon, had to get on to take it due to her condition. She got so bad that the doctors had begun prescribing her medicines which were for pregnant women. She revealed that she was not happy at all because she had to take the pill which she thought could be quite good for the baby. She said that even with the medicines, she was bedridden for "10 to 11 days."

However, the actor and her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their baby in the summer and went on to share pictures of it on their respective social media handle. Nikki went on to share pictures of her newborn and also penned an adorable note. She wrote, “I am so incredibly excited to have you all begin the journey to the most incredible moment of my life and @theartemc life. The journey to Matteo. Join us on that journey in two and a half hours, 9/8c only on E! ❤️ @totalbellas”. Fans went all out to congratulate the duo and the welcome little Matteo. Take a look at the post below.

