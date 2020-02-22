WWE Induct Bella Sisters Nikki And Brie Into Coveted WWE Hall Of Fame 2020

The Bella sisters Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are the latest inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. WWE's Alexa Bliss announced Nikki Bella and Brie Bella's induction during WWE's Special Hall of Fame edition during her 'Moment of Bliss' moment during Friday Night SmackDown this week. Nikki Bella and Brie Bella made their WWE TV return on the segment and thanked their fans. They even gave a shout out to their Bella Army.

Apart from Nikki Bella and Brie Bella, Dave Batista, Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash and Sean Waltman have been confirmed the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2020. Davey Boy Smith, Jushin Thunder Liger and JBL are also rumoured names on the list of inductees. The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled to be held on April 2 at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, during WrestleMania 36 Week.

Bella sisters WWE journey

Brie Bella debuted in August 2008 and won back-to-back games after going under the ring. It was soon revealed that it was Brie’s twin, Nikki Bella, who would be ready to switch places with her and win the game. Though both of them used ‘Twin Magic’ to win, Brie and Nikki Bella became renowned as some of the most capable WWE wrestlers. In 2011, Brie won her first WWE Divas Championship against Eve Torres.

Nikki followed by defeating Beth Phoenix. Throughout their career, Brie and Nikki Bella were part of rivalries against Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch and even each other at one point. Nikki Bella started dating John Cena in 2012. However, they called off their engagement in 2018. Currently, Nikki is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev and announced her pregnancy along with her sister Brie. Brie has been married to Daniel Bryan since 2014.

