'Roadies Revolution' To Conduct Live Auditions For The First Time Ever; Details Inside

MTV Roadies is a television reality show and is currently running in its 18th season. The show-stopped airing fresh episode following the Coronavirus pandemic crisis where the shooting of films and shows were also stopped. Though the new episodes are not airing, the production team of Roadies has announced that they will host their first-ever LIVE auditions.

The announcement was made on the show's official page on social media. Amidst the lockdown, a chance would be given to fans to audition for the reality show and become a contestant on it. Read on to know how to audition for Roadies Revolution.

Read | Aamir Khan & Ishaan Khatter As Ki Taek & Ki Woo If 'Parasite' Had An Indian Version

Read | Ramayan's Deepika Chikhlia Aka Sita 'shocked' At How The Show Is Edited During Rerun

Read | Bigg Boss 8's RJ Pritam Slams Roadies Judges Over Dhupia Row; Rues Own Act Being Ignored

How to audition for Roadies Revolution

In order to audition live for Roadies Revolution, the interested candidate has to record a video of themself where they have to tell as to why they think they deserve to be on the journey of Roadies Revolution. After that, the interested candidate has to follow some simple steps.

Step one: click on the link given in the bio of the official page of @MTVRoadies.

Step two: Scroll down and fill in your details. By doing so, you would be registering yourself for the auditions.

Step Three: Upload the video and then press submit.

Read | Seen Enough Portrayal Of Noble/evil Women: Ruchi Narain On 'Hundred' Being Action-comedy

Read | Rannvijay Singha Shares Throwback Pic To Wish Raghu Ram & Rajiv Lakshman On Their Birthday

Image Credits: MTV roadies Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.