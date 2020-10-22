John Cena 'a Romantic', Fell In Love 'at First Sight' With Wife Shay Shariatzadeh: Reports

According to recent reports, John Cena fell in love with Shay Shariatzadeh the moment he laid his eye on her. The former WWE Champion instantly 'knew' he would marry the Canadian native, who he began dating in 2019. After dating each other for over a year, John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh got married in a private ceremony on October 12, 2020. A source close to The People claim that Shay Shariatzadeh “dazzled” John Cena who’s a “romantic”.

“knew they would marry, so the [private ceremony] wasn’t a surprise. He just wanted to do it out of the limelight,” added the source.

Cena and Shariatzadeh not keen on making their marriage public

Shay Shariatzadeh was born in Iran but raised in Canada. She currently works as a product manager for a tech company in Vancouver and reportedly plans to continue her job. The couple is yet to make a comment on their private nuptials and the Hollywood star doesn’t seem keen on doing the same anytime soon. According to various reports, if the couple wanted to make the news public then John Cena might have done the same in his recent appearance at ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.

This is John Cena's second marriage as he first tied the knot with high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau in July 2009. John Cena filed for divorce in May 2012 and the split was finalised in July. After Huberdeau, Cena was in a relationship with former WWE star Nikki Bella who he even proposed publically at WrestleMania 33. However, according to The People, John Cena got cold feet before their wedding and the two broke up.

After splitting with John Cena, Nikki Bella started dating her ‘Dancing with the Stars’ partner Artem Chigvintsev and the two soon confessed their love for each other. In January 2020, the pair got engaged and they recently welcomed a baby boy in their family. John Cena, on the other hand, met Shay Shariatzadeh when he was shooting for his movie Playing with Fire at her hometown Vancouver, Canada. The two were even seen walking the red carpet together during the premiere of the movie.

Love involves constant effort. When you are truly ready to let love in and give to love all it needs to flourish, I feel there is no greater more rewarding connection. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 9, 2020

Image Source: AP