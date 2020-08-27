Nikki Bella And Brie Bella Reveal The Names Of Their Newborn Sons

Brie and Nikki Bella both gave birth to newborn sons within the space of a day this month. While Nikki Bella and fiance Artem Chigvintsev welcomed their first child on July 31, Brie Bella and husband Daniel Bryan welcomed their second child on August 1. While sharing the first look of their sons on social media, Brie and Nikki Bella revealed what they have named their newborns. Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan chose to name their son Buddy Dessert Danielson, while Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev named their son Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev.

While talking about Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev and Buddy Dessert Danielson, Nikki Bella revealed that both Matteo and Buddy have the “same scream-cry,” and it’s the cutest high pitch she has ever heard. Nikki Bella then claimed that the two have the same personalities and are very calm. Adding to Nikki Bella’s comments, Brie Bella added that Matteo and Buddy don’t have their personalities. However, she claimed that her firstborn Birdie Danielson is like her. "[Both babies] are calm and patient. We're the wild ones and very feisty. Our little boys don't have our personalities yet. Birdie does. Birdie is our mini," Brie Bella said.

Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan history

After getting engaged in September 2013, Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan – real name Bryan Danielson – got married on April 2014 while the two were working in WWE. Three years later Brie Bella gave birth to daughter Birdie Joe Danielson and took some time off from wrestling. In March 2019, Brie Bella, along with her sister Nikki retired from WWE and a year later they were inducted in the WWE Hall of Fame. Brie Bella then dropped the news of her pregnancy and soon welcomed Buddy Dessert Danielson to the world. Daniel Bryan, on the other hand, is currently on a break but is expected to make his WWE TV return soon.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev personal life

Nikki Bella met Artem Chigvintsev on Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars where Chigvintsev was Bella’s trainer. The couple soon started dating and got engaged almost a year later in November 2019 during a trip to France. Months after, Nikki Bella dropped the news of her pregnancy and added Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev to her family.

Image credits: Brie and Nikki Bella Instagram