John Cena And Wife Shay Shariatzadeh Pose With Marriage License, Fans React In Excitement

A couple of days ago, reports went viral claiming that John Cena and long-time girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh got married in a private ceremony on October 12, 2020. Now, footage has gone viral where the couple can be seen taking selfies with their marriage license outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse in Tampa. Hollywood life claims that the video was taken by WFLA on October 9, three days before the pair exchanged vows.

John Cena Shay Shariatzadeh wedding: The couple pose with marriage license

In the video, John Cena was seen wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt and an olive pant, while Shay Shariatzadeh was in a white tank top and a navy mini-skirt. As soon as the two come out of the courthouse, John Cena takes off his green face mask and takes a selfie with his wife who was in a black polka-dotted mask to remember the day. After taking the selfie, John Cena said goodbye to a few fans from a distance before walking off with Shay Shariatzadeh.

John Cena Shay Shariatzadeh wedding: How the two met?

After separating with ex-fiancée Nikki Bella in March 2019, John Cena met Shay Shariatzadeh when he was filming Playing with Fire at her hometown Vancouver, Canada. John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh were even seen walking the red carpet together during the premiere of the movie. The two kept their relationship private for a while before the 16-time WWE champion made it public in an interview.

“I will be happy if I only get (x).” This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 13, 2020

Fans congratulate John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh on their wedding

After the news of John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh wedding went viral, many fans took to Twitter to congratulate the couple. While some wished for their long relation, others asked the former champion to make it official. “Just want to throw out congratulations to the both John and the new Mrs. "John Cena"... Shay Shariatzadeh,” wrote a fan. “I wish you both all the love and success as you begin your new journey together and hope that your love for each other will be never-ending,” added another.

This is John Cena's second marriage as he first tied the knot with high school sweetheart Elizabeth Huberdeau in July 2009. John Cena filed for divorce in May 2012 and the split was finalised in July.

Image Source: AP