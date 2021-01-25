Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Riz Ahmed To Lend Voices For Lead Characters In Documentary 'Flee'

Game of Thrones actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Sound of Metal's Riz Ahmed are set to star together in the Danish animated documentary feature called Flee. They will be voicing the lead roles in the English version of the film. Coster-Waldau and Ahmed will also serve as the executive producers for the Danish documentary. Originally selected for Cannes Film Festival 2020, Flee will have its world premiere in the world documentary competition at Sundance Film Festival this week.

The animated documentary is based on a true story of a man's need to confront his past to have a future. At the age of 35 on the verge of his marriage, Amin tells the story of his extraordinary journey as a child refugee traveling from Afghanistan to Denmark that he has been hiding for 20 years which threatens to ruin the life he has built for himself. Amin will be voiced by Riz Ahmed while Rasmussen's voice will be played by Coster-Waldau.

Riz Ahmed and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau talk about Flee

Speaking to Variety, Riz Ahmed spoke about being floored by the emotional impact of the documentary. He stated this documentary was a unique project that pushed forward the ideas of what a documentary animation and refugee-centered narratives can be like. He said that he was proud to help bring this project to life for English-speaking audiences.

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau expressed he was 'blown away by the power of the simple storytelling' of the documentary. He added that Flee is a story of extreme perseverance and hope. He expressed his thoughts on the animation used by Jonas Poher Rasmussen and how he captured the intensity of one refugee's unbelievable journey and according to him because Amin was able to tell his story hidden behind the animated avatar, it felt much more revealing and honest than had it been a standard filmed interview.

Flee documentary will premiere in the World Documentary competition at the Sundance film festival on Thursday, January 28. International Sales will be handled by Cinephil and 30WEST will handle North American Sales. The film is written by Rasmussen and Amin Nawabi. The documentary has been edited by Janus Billeskov Jansen, whose works include the Oscar-nominated “The Hunt” (2013), Joshua Oppenheimer’s Oscar-nominated “The Act of Killing” (2012), Yance Ford’s Oscar-nominated “Strong Island” (2017), and Thomas Vinterberg’s “Another Round” (2020).

