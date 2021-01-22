Game Of Thrones Prequel Series 'Tales Of Dunk And Egg' Is In Early Development: Reports

Tales Of Dunk and Egg, the novella franchise that is set in a time period that predates that of Game Of Thrones by approximately 90 years, is reportedly being turned into a series by HBO and is currently in its early development stage. As per a report on Variety.com, the reported second Game Of Thrones spinoff series, much like the TV show that inspired it, will comprise of one-hour-long episodes. As per the report, the series will follow Ser Duncan the Tall (Dunk) and an Aegon V Targaryen who is in his formative years. As far as the cast and crew members are concerned, the very same report states that no names are attached to the supposed project.

Also Read: Olivia Cooke Says She Never Watched 'Game Of Thrones' Before Being Cast In Prequel Series

More about the supposed series:

If there is any truth to the report, Tales Of Dunk and Egg will be the second Game Of Thrones prequel spinoff television show that will become available for watching/streaming within the time span of the next two years. The first prequel series that was officially announced by the makers was "House Of The Dragon" which is, as per a report on Glitched.online, is set in an era that predates that of Game Of Thrones by approximately 300 years.

On the subject of Tales of Dunk and Egg, the Variety report states that nothing has been confirmed by the representatives of either Martin or HBO and no names have been internally attached to the project as yet. The very same report on Variety states that Tales Of Dunk And Egg is a priority for HBO as they intend on capitalizing on the success of Game Of Thrones. For those in the need of some context, Game Of Thrones has been christened as the biggest television show that has been produced yet in terms of the cast list, complexity of storylines and production design.

Also Read: Game Of Thrones Video Game Tycoon Lin Qi Dies At 39, Shanghai Police Probe Poisoning Case

About the "Tales Of Dunk and Egg" novella series:

Also Read: Sean Bean Recalls His Thoughts While Filming Ned Stark's Death Scene In 'Game Of Thrones'

The two characters have thus far inspired three novels out of George R R Martin. The name of those three novels are "The Hedge Knight', "The Sworn Sword" and "The Mystery Knight". It is said that although much like the GOT plot, it has its fair share of twists and turns, the tone that has been used for the novella series is certainly a relatively light-hearted one. More details regarding the series that is reportedly inspired by the book will be shared as and when they are available.

Also Read: GOT's Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole Unite For Netflix's Against The Ice

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.