GOT's Nikolaj Coster-Waldau & Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole Unite For Netflix's Against The Ice

Popular shows Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinder's cast has teamed up for a Netflix original. According to Digital Spy, Netflix will be coming up with 70 new original films in 2021. The OTT platform announced that they are coming up with a historical survival thriller titled Against the Ice. The movie will feature some of the stars from popular shows like Game of Thrones and Peaky Blinders. Read further to know about the upcoming movie in detail.

Netflix's Against The Ice to star GOT's Jamie Lannister & Peaky Blinders' Shelby

The upcoming Netflix film Against The Ice is based on the Danish novel of the same name. The film will feature Game of Thrones' Jamie Lannister aka Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. He will be seen playing the lead of the film along with English actor Joe Cole. Joe Cole is popular worldwide as Peaky Blinders' John Shelby. Not just Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, the movie will also feature another Game of Thrones actor Charles Dance who played Tywin Lannister in the cult show.

More about Netflix's Against the Ice

Against The Ice is set in the year 1909 and revolves around Captain Ejnar Mikkelsen played by Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. The character will lead a mission to disprove the US theory which says that Greenland is divided into two pieces of land. He will make sure that they end their claim on the North-Eastern side. Cole will be seen playing an inexperience crew member. The two will leave their ship and other members behind and slide across the ice to successfully complete the mission.

When the duo returns from the mission they find out that their ship is abandoned. It makes them suspicious of something dangerous happening around them. Nikolaj Coster-Waldau told Deadline that this project has been a very passionate one for him since the beginning. He added that the film combines a lot of themes that excite him such as adventure, Greenland, companionship, loyalty and love. He mentioned that it is an intense exploration of two men who are completely opposite. They will be seen trapped in epic and dangerous situations he added.

