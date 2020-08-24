Nina Dobrev Looks Relaxed And Happy With Shawn White While On A Mexican Vacay; See Pics

Vampire Diaries actor Nina Dobrev was recently spotted with her boyfriend Shawn White at a beach in Mexico. The actor sported a red bathing suit and white overalls, while Shawn was seen in a red bathing suit. Many media outlets reported that the couple's time on the beach was spent involved in PDA and relaxing. Take a look at some of the pics:

Pic Credit: Fame Plus’ Instagram

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White's photos

Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White were recently seen on a beach in Tulum, Mexico, enjoying their vacation. Shawn White is a 33-year-old Olympic snowboarder, while Nina is a popular American-Canadian actor. Many reports indicate that the stars were seen sunbathing and then played volleyball later with their friends. Take a look at another picture:

Nina in Tulum looking gorgeous in her @ShowMeYourMumu linen set and #kiini bikini ðŸ’• pic.twitter.com/Y1eqoSO5O2 — Nina Dobrev outfits (@AllNinasOutfits) August 23, 2020

The actor also uploaded a post on her Instagram where she could be spotted in the same outfit. She captioned the post, "I’ll be zooming from here today" (sic). The actor looked comfortable as she relaxed on her bed. Take a look:

Many fans and celebs commented on the post. One fan mentioned that Nina looked beautiful. Take a look at the comments on the post:

Pic Credit: Nina Dobrev's Insatgram

Nina Dobrev had taken to Instagram back in May this year to make her and Shawn White's relationship official. The actor had uploaded a before and after picture as she cut Shawn White's hair. She captioned the picture - "Adding to resume: hairdresser" (sic). Take a look at the post:

While Nina seemed confident with her hairdressing skills, Shaw seemed scared in the first pic. But in the next post, fans could see that Nina had done a good job at cutting Shawn's hair. Many fans and celebs agreed that Nina was a good hairdresser.

Nina Dobrev's Work

In terms of her recent work, she was last seen in the American series Fam in 2019. Fam is created by Corinne Kingsbury and Nina plays the role of Clem on the show. Apart from her, the series features Tone Bell, Odessa Adlon, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Brian Stokes Mitchell and Gary Cole.

Pic Credit: Nina Dobrev's Instagram

