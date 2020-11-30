Why Cardi B's WAP Isn't On The Nominations List For The 63rd Grammy Awards

Cardi B's song WAP came out earlier this year and became quite popular. The song even started a WAP dance trend across nations on social media and was playing everywhere for months. The song also saw Cardi B sharing the screen with Megan Thee Stallion and when fans were shocked to see that WAP didn't make it to Grammy Nominations she revealed why she didn't submit WAP for Grammy's this year. Read all the details here

READ MORE: Cardi B Gets Up At 5:00 Am To Vote For Biden-Harris, Says She Wants To 'avoid Lines'

Why Cardi B's didn't submit WAP for the 2021 Grammy nominations

Cardi B's raps almost always trend and never fail to amuse the audience. The rapper recently released WAP featuring Megan Thee Stallion this summer. The song was an instant hit but unlike most artists, Cardi didn't think it was the right time to submit the song for Grammy's. When fans got upset to know that Cardi B didn't submit her song, she took to her Instagram and in a Live explained to them why she didn't want to submit the song for nominations this year.

READ MORE: Cardi B Calls Out Wiz Khalifa For Pitting Her Against Nicki Minaj; Read Details Here

She said that she never pressed for a Grammy. She revealed that if she was pressed for the Grammy's she would have submitted WAP this year but she did not submit it because she wanted to wait until her album came out. She said that she thinks her album is very good and means a lot of her. She has worked a lot on the album and has spent over two years working on it. Some of the songs are just very close to her heart and she worked on them during the quarantine. She said she's not pressed for awards and her all of this can't take away her success or something that means a lot to her.

READ MORE: Cardi B To Rihanna: Here Are Celebs Who Got Into Cultural Appropriation Controversies

Cardi B address on why she didn’t admit WAP to the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/C6JXMolyMr — 🦚🦚🦚🦚🦚 (@bardigangonly1) November 24, 2020

READ MORE: Cardi B's Homage To Maa Durga Stirs controversy, Netizens Find It 'highly Offensive'

Cardi B has previously won the Grammy's for her album Invasion of Privacy in 2019. She bagged the Best Rap Album award that year. Even though she hasn't been nominated for the 2021 Grammy's her WAP co-artist Megan has been nominated at the Grammy's for Record of the Year, Best New Artist and also for Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance with Beyonce for their Savage Remix.

READ MORE: Cardi B Calls Off Divorce With Husband Offset, Files To Dismiss 'without Prejudice'

IMAGE CREDITS: @iamcardib IG

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.