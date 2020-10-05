'No Time To Die' Cannot Find Right Time To Release, Gets Delayed To 2021

One of the first films to get bounced back in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic was Daniel Craig's last outing as the James Bond character titled No Time To Die. Back in March 2020, it was revealed that the film will be releasing in November 2020, however, with the rising cases of COVID-19 around the world, the makers of the film have decided to push the film furthermore to April 2021. The film's website recently posted an official statement, check it out below -

Also read: Captain America Actor Chris Evans' 'blood Is Boiling" Because Of This Incident

No Time To Die delayed to 2021

MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, today announced the release of No Time To Die, the 25th film in the James Bond series, will be delayed until 2 April 2021 in order to be seen by a worldwide theatrical audience. We understand the delay will be disappointing to our fans but we now look forward to sharing No Time To Die next year.

Also read: Mark Hamill Says 'No Thanks' To Fan Asking Him To Run For President, See Tweet

No Time To Die marks the 25th installment in the long-running James Bond franchise and also marks a defining film for Daniel Craig's iteration of the character as he is expected to pass the mantle to the next Bond in it. The promotional campaign for the film was in full swing with multiple trailers and the title track by Billie Eilish already out there which has diminished the hype for the film to some extent as fans are already aware of what the film has in store for them.

The film's delay also comes at a point where it was not anticipated as Christopher Nolan's Tenet took the chance to release wherever possible in the middle of a pandemic. However, the official statement for the film reads that they wish to cater to a 'worldwide theatrical audience' which looks like a long shot in 2020 at least.

Image courtesy - 007 official website

Also read: 'Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey' Trailer Makes Fans Feel X'mas Spirit Already

There were some speculations whether the film will make its way tot he theatres at the scheduled November release date. As Nolan's highly-anticipated Tenet turned out to bring in $41 million in its home turf, the USA, where the majority of theatres in LA, San Francisco and New York remained shut. As of now, the film has only managed to bring in $243 million against a budget of $200 Million from the worldwide box office.

Also read: Anne Hathaway's Character Looks Promising In 'The Witches' Remake Trailer

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.