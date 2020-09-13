'No Time To Die' To 'Dr. No', Take James Bond Movie Quiz To See If You're True 007 Fan

James Bond's latest film No Time To Die is all set to release in November 2020. James Bond movies are a series of films based on the fictional character James Bond written by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. If you are a true 007 fan, take this James Bond movie trivia quiz and answer all questions based on James Bond movies.

James Bond movie trivia quiz

Q. 1 Which of the following actors have NOT played James Bond?

Sean Connery George Lazenby Leonardo DiCaprio Pierce Brosnan

Q. 2 Can you guess the total number of James Bond films made till date, 2020?

25 27 22 26

Q. 3 Which of the following films are two James Bond movies that are NOT produced by Eon Production?

From Russia with Love (1963) & You Only Live Twice (1967) The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) & Never Say Never Again (1983) From Russia with Love (1963) & The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) Never Say Never Again (1983) & Casino Royale (1967)

Q. 4 How many kills does it take to be promoted to 00 status?

2 0 7 1

Q. 5 Which of the following directors have helmed most James Bond movies?

Guy Hamilton John Glen Terence Young Lewis Gilbert

Q. 6 Which was the first and last James Bond movie released in theatres?

'Dr. No' & 'Spectre' 'From Russia with Love' & 'Spectre' 'Dr. No' & 'No Time To Die' 'From Russia with Love' & 'Skyfall'

Q. 7 Guess the character's name whose favourite weapon is a set of stainless steel teeth. This character appears in both The Spy who Loved Me and Moonraker.

Karl Stromberg Hugo Drax Captain Benson Jaws

Q. 8 Which of the following actors is the only Bond actor to drop to one knee during their opening gun-barrel sequence?

George Lazenby Sean Connery Roger Moore Daniel Craig

Q. 9 Who performed the theme song for Live and Let Die?

Paul McCartney Gladys Knight Carly Simon Louis Armstrong

Q. 10 How many actors have played M in the official James Bond film series?

2 3 5 4

Answers

Q. 1 - 3. Seven actors have played James Bond, to date, Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig.

Q. 2 - 2. There are two unofficial James Movies.

Q. 3 - 4. Eon Productions have produced all James Bond movies expect two.

Q. 4 - 1. A 00 or read as "Double O" is denoted by Fleming's novels, it is an agent that holds a permit to kill in the field, at his or her choice, to complete any mission.

Q. 5 - 2. Filmmaker John Glen has helmed a total of eight James Bond movies from the 1960s to 1980s.

Q. 6 - 3. The first James Bond film released in 1962.

Q. 7 - 4. Jaws replaces Hugo Drax's bodyguard after Chang is killed.

Q. 8 - 1.

Q. 9 - 1. Paul McCartney & Wings' performance song peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Top Ten.

Q. 10 - 4. Bernard Lee, Robert Brown, Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes played M.

