'No Time To Die' To 'Dr. No', Take James Bond Movie Quiz To See If You're True 007 Fan

Read further and check out a quiz based on James Bond movies and some lesser-known facts about James Bond movies like 'No Time To Die' & others.

no time to die 2

James Bond's latest film No Time To Die is all set to release in November 2020. James Bond movies are a series of films based on the fictional character James Bond written by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953. If you are a true 007 fan, take this James Bond movie trivia quiz and answer all questions based on James Bond movies. 

James Bond movie trivia quiz

Q. 1 Which of the following actors have NOT played James Bond?

  1. Sean Connery
  2. George Lazenby
  3. Leonardo DiCaprio 
  4. Pierce Brosnan
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Q. 2 Can you guess the total number of James Bond films made till date, 2020?

  1. 25
  2. 27
  3. 22
  4. 26
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Q. 3 Which of the following films are two James Bond movies that are NOT produced by Eon Production?

  1. From Russia with Love (1963) & You Only Live Twice (1967)
  2. The Man with the Golden Gun (1974) & Never Say Never Again (1983)
  3. From Russia with Love (1963) & The Man with the Golden Gun (1974)
  4. Never Say Never Again (1983) & Casino Royale (1967)
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Q. 4 How many kills does it take to be promoted to 00 status?

  1. 2
  2. 0
  3. 7
  4. 1

Q. 5 Which of the following directors have helmed most James Bond movies?

  1. Guy Hamilton
  2. John Glen
  3. Terence Young
  4. Lewis Gilbert
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Q. 6 Which was the first and last James Bond movie released in theatres? 

  1. 'Dr. No' & 'Spectre'
  2. 'From Russia with Love' & 'Spectre'
  3. 'Dr. No' & 'No Time To Die' 
  4. 'From Russia with Love' & 'Skyfall'
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Q. 7 Guess the character's name whose favourite weapon is a set of stainless steel teeth. This character appears in both The Spy who Loved Me and Moonraker

  1. Karl Stromberg
  2. Hugo Drax
  3. Captain Benson
  4. Jaws
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Q. 8 Which of the following actors is the only Bond actor to drop to one knee during their opening gun-barrel sequence?

  1. George Lazenby
  2. Sean Connery
  3. Roger Moore
  4. Daniel Craig

Q. 9 Who performed the theme song for Live and Let Die?

  1. Paul McCartney
  2. Gladys Knight
  3. Carly Simon 
  4. Louis Armstrong
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Q. 10 How many actors have played M in the official James Bond film series?

  1. 2
  2. 3
  3. 5
  4. 4

Answers 

  • Q. 1 - 3. Seven actors have played James Bond, to date,  Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig. 
  • Q. 2 - 2. There are two unofficial James Movies. 
  • Q. 3 - 4. Eon Productions have produced all James Bond movies expect two. 
  • Q. 4 - 1. A 00 or read as "Double O" is denoted by Fleming's novels, it is an agent that holds a permit to kill in the field, at his or her choice, to complete any mission. 
  • Q. 5 - 2. Filmmaker John Glen has helmed a total of eight James Bond movies from the 1960s to 1980s. 
  • Q. 6 - 3. The first James Bond film released in 1962. 
  • Q. 7 - 4. Jaws replaces Hugo Drax's bodyguard after Chang is killed. 
  • Q. 8 - 1. 
  • Q. 9 - 1. Paul McCartney & Wings' performance song peaked at number 2 on the Billboard Top Ten.  
  • Q. 10 - 4. Bernard Lee, Robert Brown, Judi Dench and Ralph Fiennes played M. 

 

 

 

