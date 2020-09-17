'No Time To Die' New Poster Revealed; Daniel Craig Chooses A Jumper Over A Tuxedo

The much-anticipated James Bond film, No Time to Die is all set to release in November. The makers of the film are constantly teasing its fans by dropping posters and trailers every now and then. A new poster of No time To Die was shared on September 17 on social media. The poster of the latest James Bond franchise features Daniel Craig as James Bond. However, the poster has a little twist to it unlike the usual ones from the franchise.

Daniel Craig as James Bond ditches his usual tux?

In the new No Time To Die poster, Daniel Craige as James bond is sporting a different look than his usual avatar. He has swapped his trademark suave tuxedo for a frumpy woolly jumper. The look makes us feel that James Bond has not gotten old and is all ready to quit his business. But even though the cosy cobbler might give a hint that James Bond is showing signs of slowing down and going out of business, he is pointing a rifle towards something in the poster. This gives us a hint that Daniel Craig as James Bond is on his last mission.

James Bond is also seen flashing his classic Omega Seamaster watch on his wrist. Daniel Craig is also giving an intense look just like his usual posters. The poster says that No Time To Die will release in November. The caption says, "The mission that changes everything." Check out the No Time To Die poster.

More about No Time To Die

The James Bond film, No Time To Die was supposed to release in April this year but got pushed to a further date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No Time To Die is set to release in the UK on November 12 and in America on November 20. Other worldwide releases will take place after the UK and American release. However, no release date for India has been revealed yet as there is no confirmation of when the theatres will open up.

No Time To Die cast includes actors like Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Naomie Harris. Rami Malek in No Time To Die plays the role of a new villain named Safin who has acquired some dangerous new technology. The plot revolves around Daniel Craig as James Bond enjoying retirement in Jamaica. However, his retirement ends as his old friend from the CIA, Felix Leiter, played by Jeffrey Wright, arrives asking for help against Safin.

