Daniel Craig Is A 'man On A Mission' In The Latest 'No Time To Die' Poster

The official handle of the James Bond franchise released the posters of the movie on September 1, 2020. It also mentioned that a trailer is to be dropped on Thursday, September 3, 2020. Read ahead to know more.

Also Read: Casino Royale Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green; Full List Of Characters In The Acclaimed Film

No Time to Die new poster

The post was captioned as, “Man on a mission. Check out the new poster for #NoTimeToDie, in cinemas this November. New trailer coming this Thursday”. The release of No Time To Die has been preponed by 5 days and will now be released in the United States on November 20, 2020. Whereas, just like the other James Bond movies it will be released beforehand in the United Kingdom on November 12, 2020. The poster features Daniel Craig in his iconic James Bond avatar with a gun in his hand. Check out how fans reacted to the post.

Fans' reactions to the post

About No Time To Die

Originally decided to be released in April 2020, the release date of No Time To Die was moved to November 2020 due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The movie features Daniel Craig playing James Bond. Featuring Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz, Ralph Fiennes, Ana de Armas, Rory Kinnear, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen in pivotal roles, the movie is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga. The plot is set around 5 years after James Bond retired from his role as Agent 007.

Also Read: 'No Time To Die' Release Date Out, James Bond Film To Be Out This November

The last film of the franchise

The latest release of the franchise was Spectre, which came out in the year 2015. Spectre was the fourth movie of the series to star Daniel Craig in the lead as M16 agent James Bond. It was also the second film that was helmed by director Sam Mendes after Skyfall. The flick had Christoph Waltz, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Dave Bautista, and Andrew Scott playing other crucial characters. Scripted by John Logan, Neal Purvis, Robert Wade, and Jez Butterworth, Spectre was a huge success at the box-office and was the second highest-earning Bond flick following Skyfall. Spectre made a box-office collection of around $880.7 million worldwide.

Also Read: Rami Malek As Safin In Next James Bond Film 'No Time To Die' Is A Total 'supervillain'

Also Read: 'Spectre' BTS From The Opening Scene With Daniel Craig As James Bond; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.