Did Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou Get Married? Rumours Go Viral

We live in an age where social media and digital platforms have become an integral part of our lives and news travels from one corner of the world to another within seconds. Recently, the news about two American celebrities eloping in Las Vegas and getting married is going viral on social media. Even though the concerned celebrities have not addressed the rumours, fans of the two have flooded social media with whatever information they have.

Noah Centineo & Stassie Karanikolaou eloped?

Recently a celebrity gossip page, Deuxmoi posted screenshots of messages from netizens claiming that To All Boys I’ve Loved Before star Noah has eloped with his rumoured girlfriend Stassi. The gossip page had also shared a screenshot of a now-deleted tweet where a Twitterati had claimed that he had seen “Noah Centineo propose to Kylie Jenner’s best friend Stassi at the beach club today”. Check out the picture below.

This tweet gave way to rumours and netizens claiming what they know about the two. A number of users claimed that the two have gotten married in Las Vegas. They even circulated a picture Instagram star Stassi, where she seems to be wearing an engagement ring.

Check out the screenshots below.

Several other people shared that either of them thought it was a joke and went along with it. A few people also shared on the celebrity gossip handle that probably Noah had done it for a video or a TV Show. The page also shared a screenshot where a user had shared that Stassi had thought it was all a joke until her lawyer told her that it was all real after which she started freaking out and they are trying to get the marriage annulled.

Even though these are just speculations, netizens flooded social media with their reactions and comments. Check them out below.

DID NOAH CENTINEO AND STASSIEBABY ACTUALLY GET MARRIED.. — nahdya (@finelinenahdya) October 7, 2020

noah centineo is really somebody’s husband — joggers (@cooIpeopIe) October 7, 2020

damn noah centineo is married- — ðŸ•· (@oceansjonas) October 7, 2020

Noah centineo got married ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ — t, bride of namjooná´´â· ðŸ•¸ (@tobesotee) October 8, 2020

there’s a rumor swirling that noah centineo and stass (kylie’s bff) eloped last night and i’m prepared for the shit storm that is that couple — adrian (@aeguzman) October 7, 2020

uhhh apparently noah centineo & stassi eloped???? — ð’¿ð’¶ð“Žð’¸ð’¾ð‘’ ðŸ§šðŸ»‍â™€ï¸ (@smaIItalkonim) October 7, 2020

Noah Centineo is an actor who shot to fame after he was featured in To All the Boys I've Loved Before. He has been seen in several other films and series like. Sierra Burgess Is a Loser and Perfect Date. According to US Magazine, the actors started dating Stassie Karanikolaou earlier this year.

Stassie Karanikolaou is an Instagram influencer with over 9.3 million followers. She is best friends with Kylie Jenner and is often seen on her social media feed. Netizens had noticed flirty messages of Noah on Stassie’s profile back in June of this year. Check out the picture and their comments below.

image credits: Noah Centineo and Stassie Karanikolaou Instagram

