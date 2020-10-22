CMT Awards 2020 Winner's List: Have A Look At The Winners Of This Year's CMT Awards

CMT Music awards, based in the United States, are considered to be very prestigious in terms of recognizing, facilitating and awarding various artists that make country music because they are voted for by the fans. CMT awards 2020 ensured that they carry their legacy this year as well. Many artists making country music have stepped up their game to come up with some of the finest country music that one can get to hear. Let us see the list of the winners of CMT awards 2020 along with their categories.

CMT Awards 2020 winners

Video of the Year- Carrie Underwood for “Drinking Alone”

Female Video of the Year- Carrie Underwood for “Drinking Alone”

Male Video of the Year- Luke Bryan for “One Margarita”

Group Video of the Year- Old Dominion for “One Man Band”

Duo Video of the Year- Dan + Shay for “I Should Probably Go to Bed”

Breakthrough Video of the Year- Gabby Barrett for “I Hope”

Collaborative Video of the Year- Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani for “Nobody But You”

CMT Performance of the Year- Chris Young for “Drowning”

Where can you watch the CMT Awards 2020?

There is more than just one CMT Awards 2020 channel where viewers got to witness the event. It was aired on various channels like CMT, MTV, MTV2, Logo, Paramount Network, Pop, and TV Land. Carrie Underwood’s Drinking Alone won the award for ‘Video Of The Year’. The artist stole the limelight in this year’s awards with this song and the kind of response that it got. This year’s CMT Awards was clearly a record-breaking one for her; as the ‘Female Video Of The Year’ award was also given to Carrie Underwood’s Drinking Alone. CMT Awards 2020 will be one of the most memorable moments in Underwood’s entire career.

The ‘Male Video Of The Year’ award was given to Luke Bryan for One Margarita. One Margarita became the No. 1 hit on the Billboard Country Airplay chart on July 7, 2020. With that, this song also became Luke Bryan’s 25th No.1 hit in his entire career, according to Taste of Country. Meanwhile, the ‘Group Video Of The Year’ award was given to Old Dominion for One Man Band.

More winners of CMT Awards 2020

Dand+Shay won the ‘Duo Of The Year’ award for I Should Probably Go to Bed; while the ‘Breakthrough Of The Year’ award was given to Gabby Barret for I Hope. ‘Collaborative Video of the Year’ was given to Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani for Nobody But You. And lastly, CMT Performance of the year was given to Chris Young for Drowning.

