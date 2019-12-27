Varun Dhawan And Nora Fatehi Set Screens On Fire With Their Sizzling Dance Moves

Varun Dhawan is all set to entertain his fans with his dance moves after his last dance drama film titled ABCD 2 which released in 2015. Though Varun has had dance numbers in most of his movies, but his fans were badly awaiting a full-fledged dance movie of the Kalank actor. Their wait has finally come to an end as the release of the third instalment of the blockbuster movie ABCD titled Street Dancer 3D is just around the corner.

While Varun is known for his dancing skills so is Nora Fatehi who flabbergasted everyone with her sizzling dance moves in several dance numbers. Both Varun and Nora will be shaking a leg together several times in the movie, but the duo also recently set the stage of an award show on fire with their dance moves.

Also Read | Street Dancer 3D’s Director Remo D’Souza Opens About The Film Clashing With 'Panga'

Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi's sizzling chemistry on-stage

Varun and Nora performed during an award show and their on-stage chemistry and dance equation topped the hotness meter as the video from the event went viral and their fans could not wait but go gaga over their moves. The duo performed on the Street Dancer's track titled Garmi which was recently released by the makers of the film on YouTube and on other music streaming platforms. The music video of Garmi is trending #1 on YouTube.

The song is sung by Badshah and Neha Kakkar and the song has more than a whopping 30 million views within a day from its release. The music video of the song stars Varun Dhawan, Nora Fatehi, Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal, and many more in it.

Also Read | 'Street Dancer 3D': Nora Fatehi Stuns In New Song 'Garmi'; Grab The Whole Bite Here

Check out the glimpse of Varun and Nora's performance:

EXCLUSIVE! Watch @Varun_dvn and @Norafatehi set the stage on fire with their dance moves on the upcoming song of #StreetDancer3D We sure can't wait for the song 😍🔥 #Garmi pic.twitter.com/j0DzCSvYUM — Varun Dhawan FanClub (@VarunDhawan_FC) December 24, 2019

Also Read | Kangana Ranaut Gives The Reason For Being 'so Happy' Despite Panga & Street Dancer 3 Clash

Check out the full music video of Garami below:

Also Read | Prabhu Dheva Breaks The Dance Floor Once Again In Muqabla From 'Street Dancer 3D'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.