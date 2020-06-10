Where Was Tommy Boy Filmed? List Of 11 Major Shooting Locations Of This Adventure Comedy

Tommy Boy is an American adventure comedy film which released in the year 1995. The film, directed by Peter Segal and written by Bonnie Turner and Terry Turner, stars Chris Farley, David Spade, Bo Derek and Brian Dennehy. The film was a hit at the box office and was well-received by fans and critics alike.

Tommy Boy shooting location

According to a leading media portal, the film was shot from September 12, 1994, to December 9, 1994. Since a major chunk of the movie showed the main characters set out on a cross country sales trip, the movie was therefore shot at several locations.

The primary locations of the film include Sandusky, Ohio, USA which was the hometown of the protagonist. Reportedly, the filming locations of the film include:

Marblehead, Ohio, USA

Sandusky, Ohio, USA

Newmarket, Ontario, Canada. The street scenes were shot at this location.

Durham, Ontario, Canada

Port Hope, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Brampton, Ontario, Canada

University College, University of Toronto-St. George Campus, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

El Mirage Dry Lake, California, USA

BCE Place, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Hart House, University of Toronto-St. George Campus, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

The plot of Tommy Boy

The plot of the film revolves around Thomas R. “Tommy” Callahan (played by Chris Farley), who returns to his hometown after completing his graduation. He is endowed upon with the responsibility to run his father’s auto parts plant business. His widower father also tells him that he would be getting married to a woman he met and her son would become Tommy’s stepbrother.

However, Tommy’s father dies at his wedding reception and Tommy’s life takes a 360-degree turn. As banks start to threaten him that he should pay back all debts immediately, he strikes a deal with the bank. However, to complete the deal, he has to overcome his basic nature and work hard.

He teams up with a snide accountant of his father and tries to save his family business. As the movie unfolds, it is revealed that the woman who married Tommy’s father was a con artist and tries to sell the shares she inherited from Tommy’s father. Will Tommy be able to cope up with everything and save his family business?

Image Credits: Youtube screengrab from the trailer of the film/ Movieclips Classic Trailers

