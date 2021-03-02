Obi-Wan Kenobi Series On Disney Plus Casts Ex 'Game Of Thrones' Actor Indira Varma

Indira Varma is the latest entrant to join the cast of the new Disney Plus series named Obi-Wan Kenobi. The Game of Thrones alumni will be seen on the new show that is currently being developed with Ewan McGregor as the lead. The details about the character Indira Varma will be playing are kept under wraps as of now, according to a report by Deadline. However, the actor will be serving a pivotal role in the series as the makers move forward with the progress of the new Disney Plus series.

In the past, Indira Varma has worked on several projects including Carnival Row, For Life and a film titled Crisis. She is currently touted to work alongside Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen who played the role of Obi-Wan and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader in the Star Wars prequel trilogy. A huge portion of the details for the upcoming series is currently kept under wraps with not much being revealed about the much-awaited Star Wars series. However, makers have revealed that the timeline for the series will be set in between Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope. Therefore, fans of the franchise eagerly await the series' release as new actors proceed to join the cast of the show.

After the booming success of The Mandalorian, Disney announced their next venture with the Star Wars franchise with the Obi-Wan series. The third season for the Mandalorian will also be seen soon enough as the makers prepare the next season for the series. Another Star Wars series that will be seen on Disney plus will be The Book of Boba Fett, which will revolve around the life of the bounty hunter. Disney currently has several new projects lined up for their viewers that will be coming out soon in this year or the one following it. These new projects include Two Mandalorian spin-offs, a new series about Rogue One based on the character Cassian Andor. Furthermore, the two spin-offs from the Mandalorian series are touted to be based on the life of Ahsoka Tano, named The Ranger of the New Republic and The Bad Batch, which will be an animated series based on a story of experimental clone troopers.

