Obi-Wan Kenobi: Who Was He? A Brief Introduction Of The Legendary Jedi From Star Wars  

Obi-Wan Kenobi is one of the most pivotal characters in the Star Wars franchise. The character arc of Obi-Wan Kenobi has been appreciated among the fans of the Star Wars franchise. A series on Obi is currently under development under Disney+. With the series under development, here is a brief character introduction of Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars franchise.

A Brief Introduction of the Legendary Jedi from Star Wars

Who was Obi-Wan Kenobi?

Obi-Wan Kenobi according to the Star Wars films was a legendary human Jedi Master. He served for the Jedi high council amid the last year of the Republic Era in the film. Later on, as things took a turn for the worse, Obi-Wan Kenobi was forced to go into hiding. During this time, he changed his name to Ben Kenobi. This happened during the Imperial Era where the Jedis were forced into extinction. As the film's story progresses, Obi-Wan Kenobi teaches the ways of the Jedi to Luke Skywalker. Kenobi also helps Luke to fight the Galactic Empire. However later in the series, Obi-Wan Kenobi sacrifices his life in a duel with the antagonist Darth Vader.

The actors playing Obi-Wan Kenobi

There have been two actors who have played the role of Obi-Wan Kenobi in the film series. The older version of Obi-Wan Kenobi is played by Alec Guinness and the younger version is played by Ewan McGregor. Ewan’s portrayal of Obi-Wan Kenobi earned him tremendous fame after he starred as the main protagonist in the original trilogy for Star Wars. Alec Guinness on the other hand too earned massive praise from the critics. He appeared in the original Star Wars film which earned him a nomination at the Oscars for best supporting actor. He was the only cast member from the Star Wars film at the time to receive this acting nomination.

Future plans

Ewan McGregor is all set to play the character of Obi-Wan Kenobi once again for a Disney + series. The series will focus on the life of Obi-Wan Kenobi itself due to the immense popularity of the character. The series is expected to be set during the prequel and the original trilogies era from the Star Wars franchise.

