'Star Wars' Actor John Boyega Gets Support From Hollywood Filmmakers After His Speech

Star Wars actor John Boyega recently delivered an uplifting Black Lives Matter speech in London's Hyde Park. The actor was receiving an outpour of support from his fans for voicing out his opinions on social media previously and the actor has managed to inspire his fans by his powerful speech. The videos of John Boyega's speech during the Black Lives Matter protest in London started circulating on the internet and quickly became viral.

In the speech, John Boyega said that he does not care if he doesn't have a career in the mainstream entertainment industry after voicing out his opinions out in the open. This statement by John Boyega was received with a positive reaction where a number of filmmakers came forward and wrote that they cannot wait to work with John Boyega. Check it out below -

John Boyega's speech receives love from filmmakers

Various film directors like Matthew A. Cherry, Rian Johnson and Jordan Peele cam in support of John Boyega after his inspiring speech at the Black Lives Matter protest in London. The outpour of love did not stop for the actor there as other renowned directors like Edgar Wright, Cathy Yan, Mike Flanagan, Olivia Wilde and Peyton Reed also came in the support of the actor. Almost every director which came in support of John Boyega stated that the would be more than just honoured to work with the actor and wished him well to continue raising his voice towards the ongoing injustice towards the people of colour.

Boyega had previously faced backlash for his vocal support towards the protests going on in America after the murder of George Floyd which ignited a nationwide movement. John Boyega is not from the USA and is a citizen of the United Kingdom, thus users on the internet discouraged him speaking of issues in America. But this did not stop the Star Wars star as he participated in the London Black Lives Matter protest and delivered an almost five-minute speech.

In his moving speech, John Boyega said that Black lives have always mattered and they have always meant something important and succeeded even after facing many obstacles. Boyega also stated that it is important for people to know how difficult it is to live with having reminded about their race on an everyday basis.

