11 Pieces Of Trivia From Ocean's Eleven That You Need To Check Out If You've Seen The Film

Ocean’s Eleven is a heist film released in 2001. The movie has a huge star cast including George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon among others. This heist film revolves around Danny Ocean and his crew who steal money from three popular casinos in Las Vegas. Did you know that Julia Roberts and George Clooney hadn't met before this movie? Read some interesting trivia about Ocean’s Eleven below.

Ocean's Eleven trivia:

The Bellagio let the crew tap into their security system to get real surveillance footage of the casino.

The script was sent to Julia Roberts with a $20 bill attached. Included was a note from George Clooney that said: "I hear you're getting 20 a picture now". This, of course, is a joke referencing Julia Roberts becoming the highest-paid actress at $20 million per picture. Julia Roberts and George Clooney hadn't met before the movie.

The entire cast worked for less than their usual salaries to bring down the budget.

George Clooney and the other actors played pranks on Julia Roberts. Sometimes they left 5 AM wake-up calls for her when she didn't need to be on set until noon.

Bruce Willis was originally cast as Danny Ocean, but had to pull out due to scheduling conflicts. He would later make a cameo appearance in the 2004 sequel.

Matt Damon said the scene at the fountain was the last thing they shot and "oddly emotional."

Pitt agreed to be in the film after being asked by George Clooney, who was the first to join the cast.

Four actors/actresses appeared in the television show, Friends (1994). George Clooney, Brad Pitt and Julia Roberts all appear as special guests in single episodes, and Elliott Gould is Monica and Ross Geller's father.

Julia Roberts, George Clooney and Brad Pitt would work together again in 2002. They all acted in Clooney's directorial debut Confessions of a Dangerous Mind (2002).

Don Cheadle is uncredited despite having a major role. This is due to a dispute over his billing. Cheadle wanted above the title billing alongside George Clooney, Matt Damon, and Brad Pitt. When he was refused, he refused to be credited at all. Cheadle received above the title billing in Ocean's Twelve (2004) and Ocean's Thirteen (2007). For Ocean's Eleven Don Cheadle went to London and talked to people there to get his accent right.

The lead cast members lived at the Bellagio during filming, each in separate 7000-square-foot villas.

