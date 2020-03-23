Olga Kurylenko Says She Has Completely Recovered After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko was in news recently as she tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. The actor took to her Instagram to share that she has completely recovered from the virus. She also shared a picture and also penned down a brief caption to talk about her experience to her fans.

The Quantum of Solace star had revealed last week that she tested positive for the Coronavirus. In the post, she gave a piece of brief information about her illness and also her recovery as well. In the picture, the Olga is seen cradling her son as they were seen sitting by the fireplace while wearing a mask.

Olga Kurylenko penned down a heartfelt note in the caption. The caption read as, “Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday

P.S. I have completely recovered 🙏 To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”

The 40-year-old star shared the message in both English and Russian. She is best known for her character of Camille Montes in 2008 James Bond film, Quantum of Solace that had Daniel Craig in the lead role of James Bond. Her fans are showing their love and support to the actor in comments after this announcement.

