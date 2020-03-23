The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Olga Kurylenko Says She Has Completely Recovered After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

Hollywood News

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko recently announced that she has completely recovered after she was tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. Read more to know.

Written By Rohan Patil | Mumbai | Updated On:
Olga Kurylenko

Bond girl Olga Kurylenko was in news recently as she tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus. The actor took to her Instagram to share that she has completely recovered from the virus. She also shared a picture and also penned down a brief caption to talk about her experience to her fans.

Also Read | James Bond Actor Olga Kurylenko Shares Health Update After Recovering From Coronavirus

The Quantum of Solace star had revealed last week that she tested positive for the Coronavirus. In the post, she gave a piece of brief information about her illness and also her recovery as well. In the picture, the Olga is seen cradling her son as they were seen sitting by the fireplace while wearing a mask.

Also Read | James Bond Actor Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Pens Note On Instagram

Olga Kurylenko penned down a heartfelt note in the caption. The caption read as, “Happy Mother’s Day! #mothersday
P.S. I have completely recovered 🙏 To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache. The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! I’m fine! And now I’m just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son.”

See the post here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Olga Kurylenko (@olgakurylenkoofficial) on

Also Read | Tom Hanks Shares His Health Update Two Weeks After Coronavirus Diagnosis; Read Here

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo To Pay For Medical Supplies As Portugal Reels Under Coronavirus Lockdown

The 40-year-old star shared the message in both English and Russian. She is best known for her character of Camille Montes in 2008 James Bond film, Quantum of Solace that had Daniel Craig in the lead role of James Bond. Her fans are showing their love and support to the actor in comments after this announcement.

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj
SHIVRAJ CHOUHAN TAKES OATH AS CM
COVID-19
RAHUL GANDHI ACCUSES CENTRE
India
WHO LAUDS INDIA'S RESPONSE
MHA
MHA SEEKS APPROPRIATE ACTION
IndiGo
INDIGO EMPLOYEES OSTRACIZED
Sonam Kapoor
SONAM DISAPPROVES SWARA'S HAIRCUT