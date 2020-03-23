Cristiano Ronaldo To Pay For Medical Supplies As Portugal Reels Under Coronavirus Lockdown

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo will team up with his agent Jorge Mendes to help fund medical supplies in Portugal. The winger has self-quarantined in his hometown Madeira, Portugal. The country has been hit by the coronavirus pandemic as Portugal has been locked down completely to avoid further spread.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's mother discharged from hospital after suffering stroke few weeks ago

Cristiano Ronaldo lends support amid coronavirus Portugal lockdown

According to Spanish publication AS, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes has already facilitated 200,000 gowns and three ventilators for the Sao Jao Hospital in Portugal. It is also reported that the 35-year-old superstar will help in purchasing medical equipment for hospitals that are in dire need due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Coronavirus Portugal lockdown: Cristiano Ronaldo's message of support

Cristiano Ronaldo has been quite vocal about his stand on the coronavirus pandemic. The Portuguese released a statement asking people to follow the guidelines set out by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as well as other national authorities. Ronaldo extended his support to those who lost their beloved ones due to the pandemic. He also extended his solidarity to those who are fighting the virus, particularly mentioning his club teammate Daniele Rugani.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo's heartfelt appeal to young fans: 'play inside, play for the world'

Coronavirus Portugal lockdown continues

Cristiano Ronaldo had to fly down to Portugal after his teammate Daniele Rugani tested positive for coronavirus. Italy has emerged as one of the worst countries in the world with several thousands of deaths reported in the past month. Later, Juventus confirmed that Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala tested positive for coronavirus as well.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo set to lose staggering £8.4m as Juventus plan 30% wage cut: Report

Coronavirus Portugal lockdown: Where is Ronaldo now?

Hi guys, just a little message and reminder of the steps we must all follow to protect ourselves and our loved ones. Please stay safe. #stayhome #staysafe pic.twitter.com/xvqXLLtj9R — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) March 20, 2020

One major question that has emerged recently is - 'Where is Ronaldo now?' There were reports in Portugal claiming that Cristiano Ronaldo has bought an entire island in the Pacific Ocean. It is reported that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has undergone self-quarantine at his plush island-mansion accompanied by his family.

Also Read | Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and other football stars who are training at home