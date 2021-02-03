John Travolta And Daughter Ella Recreate Iconic 'Grease' Dance Scene | See Video

John Travolta teamed up with daughter Ella to bring back his famous moves from the popular and loved 1978 movie Grease. John Travolta's daughter was his partner to recreate an iconic grease dance scene for the Superbowl Commercials 2021. The ad debuted before the highly anticipated match between Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Also Read: John Travolta Makes Public Appearance With Daughter After Wife's Demise, Fans Support

John Travolta's Super Bowl Commercial

John Travolta's super bowl commercial consisted of a 45-second video in which the father-daughter duo showed off their dancing skills for Scotts & Miracle-Gro. The ad clip has the 66-year-old actor and his 20-year-old daughter recreated some of his famous moves from the You're The One That I Want song number from the movie.

Also Read: John Travolta Shares Video With Kids Celebrating First Christmas Since Wife Kelly's Death

The duo was also colour coordinated for the outfit with both wearing a fitted black jacket. While John wore a black t-shirt and jeans, whereas Ella completed her look with a green floral dress and sneakers. Check out the video below -

Also Read: 'Grease' Receives Backlash From Netizens; Twitterati Calls It 'sexist And Misogynistic'

SuperBowl Commercials 2021

The 45-second ad opened with a pitchman making an indirect reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by saying 'the backyard' has had 'quite a year'. 'Let's keep this backyard thing going,' he said before offering a chance 'to win the lawn and garden of your dreams'. Martha Stewart, who was tending to tomatoes in her garden chimed in with 'Like mine. You know, just not better than mine,' she added with a wink. Carl Weathers was playing golf in his backyard, while Kyle Busch drove a lawnmower and fitness instructor Emma Lovewell did yoga.

Also Read: John Travolta Celebrates Late Wife Kelly Preston's Birthday With A Sweet Throwback

Travolta's segment starts with him trying to adjust the selfie stick and struggling with it while his daughter attempts to teach her dad how to set it up by saying "Dad, it's the red one... the other red one," to which he replies, "I know." before they bust out their moves. Martha Stewart, who features in the commercial, comments on John's dancing skills and says "He's still got it." The star-studded commercial had celebs like The Office's Leslie David Baker, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch, Carl Weathers and many others also making an appearance in the ad.

Also Read: John Travolta Recreates 'Pulp Fiction' Iconic Dance Scene In Holiday Ad

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.