Olivia Rodrigo Gets 'Best Birthday Present' On SNL By 'Bridgerton' Star Regé-Jean Page

After breaking several records, American songstress Olivia Rodrigo's debut single inspired a Saturday Night Live skit. The Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page recently made his SNL debut on February 20, 2021, and incorporated a sketch about Olivia's chartbuster song, Driver's License. Thus, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star, who celebrated her 18th birthday on the same day as the SNL sketch's premiere, excitedly reacted about the same on her Twitter handle.

Olivia Rodrigo's Driver's License skit on SNL has her 'shaking'

Last Saturday, British-Zimbabwean actor Regé-Jean Page on SNL made his debut with a bang. In the sketch titled after Olivia Rodrigo's hit song, Page is shown at a bar with SNL cast members Beck Bennett, Pete Davidson, Mikey Day, Alex Moffat, Bowen Yang and Kenan Thompson as they boasted about a tough game ahead of shooting some pool. The Bridgerton star is heard saying, "Hey, easy boys. I'll take all of your money by the end of the night. Just let me play my song first."

As the soft notes of the emotional melody begin to play, the 31-year-old closes his eyes. As the music plays in the background, a confused Beck Bennett demands to know which song they were listening to. After Regé-Jean Page explains the song to his fellow pool pals, the sketch ends with the guys singing Olivia's chartbuster single at the top of their lungs.

Watch Regé-Jean Page's SNL skit below:

this is all of us when drivers license comes on pic.twitter.com/kwFzd6Vgsp — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) February 21, 2021

As the SNL skit aired on the same day as Olivia Rodrigo's birthday, the 18-year-old expressed her happiness about the same on Twitter. She wrote, "DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING". Check out her tweet below:

DRIVERS LICENSE SNL SKETCH IS THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT EVER IM SHAKING — Olivia Rodrigo (@Olivia_Rodrigo) February 21, 2021

Meanwhile, as the American singer-actor rang in her 18th birthday on Saturday, she posted a black & white picture of herself flashing her beaming smile at the camera to thank everyone for their heartfelt wishes. In the picture, she is seen rocking a balloon-sleeves black dress with polka dot details, paired with chunky black boots. Sharing the picture on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "thank u all for the birthday wishes! I’m on my adult sh*t now it’s crazy!".

Have a look:

