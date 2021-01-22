Sabrina Carpenter Responds To Olivia Rodrigo's 'Driver's License' In New Song

Pop stars and singers are often known to have the lyrics of many of their songs inspired by any major event that takes place in their life. Their songs are often dedicated to the people who are or used to be a part of their life and pen their feelings in the form of lyrics as their reply to the person in question. Fans of these stars are also seen speculating about who is the person that is the inspiration behind the song. One such conflict has been going on between Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo. Have a look at the response that Sabrina has given to Olivia in her latest song Skin.

Sabrina Carpenter’s response to Olivia Rodrigo

The issue began with Rodrigo’s recent song titled Driver’s License, which addressed the rumoured relationship between Sabrina Carpenter and Joshua Bassett, according to Variety. The song apparently had lyrics which took a dig at their relationship, with the lyrics, “Maybe then we could pretend/ There’s no gravity in the words we write/ Maybe you didn’t mean it/ Maybe blonde was the only rhyme”. The song received a lot of success as it broke the Spotify record for having the most streams in one day and also debuted at the top of the charts this week.

The attention and success that Rodrigo’s song received eventually compelled Sabrina Carpenter to respond to her lyrics in her new song, Skin. Her lyrics seemed to be pointed straight towards what Rodrigo had written for her. Some of her lyrics of the song read “Maybe blonde was the only rhyme/ Want my heart to be breakin’ breakin’ no/ I’m happy and you hate it hate it oh/ And I’m not asking you to let it go but/ You been tellin’ your side/ So I’ll be tellin’ mine”. Sabrina has thus given a straightforward response to Olivia though the lyrics of Skin.

Sabrina’s music career began when she was very young. Apart from music, she also has worked in a number of film and television projects. Some of these include The Short History of the Long Road, Tall Girl, Work It, Phineas and Ferb and many more.

