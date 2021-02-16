Are Phoebe Dynevor And Rege-Jean Page Dating? 'Bridgerton' Star Clears The Air

Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page portray Daphne Bridgerton and Simon Basset in the Netflix series 'Bridgerton.' Ever since the series aired, there were rumours about whether the two are dating in real life. Now, Phoebe Dynevor has cleared the air and put the rumours of dating her co-star, Rege-Jean Page, to rest. Check out what she has to say about the same.

Phoebe Dynevor and Rege-Jean Page Dating Rumours

During an interview with You Magazine, the 25-year-old British actress denied dating Page, who plays her love interest in the hit Netflix series 'Bridgerton.' Fans of the series have been questioning whether there was something going on between Phoebe and Page, given their undeniable chemistry onscreen. Denying such rumours Phoebe said, "I’d love to say there was really something between us, but no, it has always been strictly professional."

She continued, "There was so much pressure on us to get it right that it was all about the work. We have a really professional working relationship." Still, Phoebe admits that there was "definitely a spark in the room" when she and Page, first read their lines together. "It felt like we were sparking off each other," she said.

Phoebe exclaimed that she is glad that they were able to keep their romance limited to the screen as it would have gotten very complicated had the relationship gone any further. She is aware that the fans are really shipping them together given their complex love story in the series but she is hesitant to "spoil the magic" for the fans. However, the actress said that she's open to dating fellow actors in the future. "I always hear about people falling in love with their costars. It's yet to happen to me, but I'm intrigued," she added.

Bridgerton

The season one of 'Bridgerton,' is adapted from Julia Quinn's best-selling book series by the same name. The series is set in early 19th century England. 'Bridgerton' follows Daphne and Simon's love story, which evolves from a secret ruse into a passionate marriage.

'Bridgerton' premiered on Netflix on Christmas last year and proved to be a huge hit with viewers, as it went on to become the Netflix's biggest original debut series of all time. In an interview with Access in January, Rege-Jean Page gives full credits to the scriptwriters for the sparks between Simon and Daphne. He said, "I think everything you need is on camera." He further added, "That's why we presented it so beautifully for you. All the sparks that flew off of the beautiful scripts that we were handed, and so I think that the sparky scripted material is more than enough." 'Bridgerton' has already been renewed by Netflix for a second season and is set to begin filming this spring.

