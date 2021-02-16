Olivia Wilde Lauds Harry Styles' Decision To Play Supporting Role In 'Don't Worry Darling'

American actor-filmmaker Olivia Wilde recently showered rumoured beau Harry Styles with heaps of praise after the English songster agreed on playing a supporting role in her upcoming female-led film, Don't Worry Darling. On Monday, the 36-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a black & white photo of a suave Harry Styles and lauded the Watermelon Sugar hitmaker's "humility" and "grace". In her heartfelt note for the 27-year-old, Olivia also highlighted how most male actors don't take up supporting roles in a female-led film because it apparently "lessens their power".

Harry Styles' 'talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards' blew Olivia Wilde away

Just a day after Valentine's Day 2021, Olivia Wilde decided to share an appreciation post on Instagram for Harry Styles as he has joined Don't Worry Darling cast to play the supporting role of Jack. Through her heartfelt note for the former One Direction member, the Booksmart director mentioned a "little known fact" about the film industry. She wrote, "Little known fact: most male actors don’t want to play supporting roles in female-led films. The industry has raised them to believe it lessens their power (i.e financial value) to accept these roles, which is one of the reasons it’s so hard to get financing for movies focusing on female stories."

She continued, "No joke, it is harrrrrd to find actors who recognize why it might be worth it to allow for a woman to hold the spotlight." Furthermore, Olivia was all praise about Harry for letting co-star Florence Pugh take the 'centre stage' in Don't Worry Darling and wrote, "Enter: @harrystyles, our “Jack”. Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold centre stage as our “Alice”, but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity." The Richard Jewell actor concluded, "He didn’t have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards. #dontworrydarling (sic)".

Check out Olivia Wilde's Instagram post about Harry Styles below:

Alongside Florence Pugh, Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde, the upcoming psychological thriller also stars Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne and Chris Pine. The plot of Don't Worry Darling will showcase the tale of a housewife set in the 1950s. However, details about the film's release date have been kept under wraps by the makers, as of yet.

Harry Styles as ‘Jack’ in Olivia Wilde’s upcoming thriller, ‘Don’t Worry Darling’. pic.twitter.com/Y6Lfe1jzwi — the harry gallery ✿ (@theharrygaIIery) February 15, 2021

