Harry Styles & Niall Horan Supposedly Reunited For A Hike And 1D Fans Cannot Keep Calm

One Direction fans cannot keep calm. A tweet is going viral on social media that indicates Harry Styles and Niall Horan have reunited after ages. This is the second time the former One Direction members have been spotted together since the band announced their hiatus. Find out more details about this story below.

One Direction fans freak out as Harry & Niall are spotted together

British-Irish band One Direction is considered to be one of the most successful bands on the planet. Last year, the band members and their millions of fans celebrated the band’s 10th anniversary. But unfortunately, One Direction announced their hiatus five years ago and are yet to formally reunite. But now, a recent tweet has many fans freaking out.

In this tweet, two men can be spotted going for a hike in L.A. Now the tweet suggests that these two men are none other than One Direction members Harry Styles and Niall Horan who reunited for a hike in Los Angeles on February 2, 2021. The tweet shows Niall being dressed in blue gym shorts, white T-shirt and white trainers. Whereas, Harry Styles is dressed in black tights, orange hoodie and a pair of orange trainers.

Along with these recent pictures, the tweet also featured pictures of Harry Styles and Niall Horan in similar outfits in the past. No official confirmation about this reunion has been given by the singers. But still many fans could not help but react to it and retweet it further. Take a look at these supposed reunion pictures and the reactions it received on Twitter.

I HAVE 99.9 PROBLEMS AND HARRY AND NIALL GOING HIKING TOGETHER SOLVED ABSOLUTELY ALL OF THEM- #HarryStyles #niallandharry #NiallHoran pic.twitter.com/qroGKzsuTe — Anna (@AnnaaParedess) February 12, 2021

Ok guys but are you telling me it's really them? No because I cry every day for their friendship so please tell me I'm not deluding myself thanks OMG MY NARRY HEART #OneDirection #HarryStyles #niallhoran pic.twitter.com/vAzkNNyLp7 — Mikealson.lovee (@mikealsonlovee) February 12, 2021

#RUMOR| A local apparently just saw Harry on his hike and snapped this picture. “Harry” looks to be with someone who looks suspiciously like an Irish lad we know. #HarryStyles



What do y’all think? pic.twitter.com/zM8QUwSdPM — One DIRECTION || UK_SQUAD (@ukdirectioncht) February 12, 2021

Harry Styles and Niall Horan’s solo careers

As mentioned earlier, One Direction announced their hiatus back in 2015. Since the band has yet to announce any formal reunion update. But since the hiatus began, all One Direction members have been focusing on their solo careers. Talking about Harry and Niall, after the hiatus Harry starred in Christopher Nolan’s film Dunkirk. Since then he has released two solo albums. Similarly, Niall Horan has also released two solo albums. Niall is yet to provide an update about any new music. Whereas, Harry Styles is busy shooting for his second film, Don’t Worry Darling along with Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Olivia Wilde.

