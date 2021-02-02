Harry Styles Thanks His Fans For Their Birthday Wishes; Here Is How His Fans Reacted

Harry Styles has undoubtedly amassed a huge following in the world of music, as well as on social media. The singer is now celebrating his birthday on February 1 and as expected, fans from all over the world have flooded all the social media platforms with their wishes and affection. In a short yet heartfelt message, Styles has responded to these wishes in his recent tweet along with describing his feeling on the special day. Have a look at this tweet from the One Direction singer along with a few reactions sent by his fans.

Harry Styles thanks his fans for their wishes

The prominent band member of One Direction is known to be rather interactive with his fans on social media. On the occasion of his birthday, the singer has once again grabbed the opportunity to thank his fans for the birthday wishes that they have sent. Along with thanking his fans or the birthday wishes, Styles has also thanked them for the “special things” that they have been doing to celebrate the occasion. He then revealed to his fans that he is “feeling very lucky” on the day and ended his message by sending love to his fans.

Thank you for all the birthday wishes, and all the special things you’ve been doing to celebrate it. Feeling very lucky today, and all the days. Love love love, H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 2, 2021

His fans spared no expense as well while showering him with their affection in their replies. Many of the fans wished him back and said that they hope that he was having a good time celebrating his special day, along with sharing numerous photos of the pop star. Many of the fans even sent him pictures of their hand-made gifts that symbolise the singer. A number of his followers were also seen tagging Harry’s other fans on Twitter, who also made sure to write something for him.

Happy birthday H! Hope today was amazing and you celebrated it the best way. Stay safe, much love! — HL Daily (@UpdateHLD) February 2, 2021

IT'S NOT FINISHED YET BUT LOOK AT WHAT IM MAKING PLEASE I LOVE.YO USO MUCH I- pic.twitter.com/JTtxVHGU3U — mili🦌ᴴ dilf hunter (@goldensmac) February 2, 2021

Just woken up and seen this 🥺. So happy to see a glimpse of our Harry again and not Harry styles the brand ❤️❤️ — Sarah (@LadyRiversxXx) February 2, 2021

i missed you so much you have no idea — molly!ᵂ HARRY DAY (@glohabit) February 2, 2021

I love youuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu, thanks you for everything @Harry_Styles 🥳🎂🥳🎂🥳🎂 pic.twitter.com/Sth60XYdcB — avril. gatito? gatito ya crecio y tiene 27 años (@Avru_farinaa) February 2, 2021

While he has been a band member of One Direction since many years, Harry Styles had also released his solo album a few years back, with a title that had his own name. Styles has won numerous music awards in his professional career as well. He has also been outspoken on several social and political issues in the country.

