Harry Styles Concludes His B-day Post With "Love Love Love"; Twitterati Trends The Phrase

Harry Styles celebrated his birthday on February 1 and as expected, fans from all over the world have flooded all the social media platforms with their wishes and affection. In a short yet heartfelt message, Styles expressed his gratitude towards whosoever wished him on his birthday. Soon after, fans of the actor-singer made a particular section of the message trend on the micro-blogging site.
"love love love, H."— dana (@orphichalo) February 2, 2021
"always be outrageous."
"i always love you, but especially today."
"there will be a time we dance again."
"all the love, H."
- Love love love, H— ayla (@goldensflicker) February 2, 2021
- I always love you, but especially today
- The album is yours, I am yours
- I am available always
How it all started:
The actor-musician, like his fan base, celebrated his birthday on the 1st of February. In response to all the wishes that he received on social media and Twitter in particular, Styles posted a gratitude-filled message, the ending part of which saw him referencing one of Harry Styles' songs. That tweet can be found below
Thank you for all the birthday wishes, and all the special things you’ve been doing to celebrate it. Feeling very lucky today, and all the days. Love love love, H— Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 2, 2021
