Harry Styles Concludes His B-day Post With "Love Love Love"; Twitterati Trends The Phrase

Harry Styles celebrated his birthday on February 1 and as expected, fans from all over the world have flooded all the social media platforms with their wishes and affection. In a short yet heartfelt message, Styles expressed his gratitude towards whosoever wished him on his birthday. Soon after, fans of the actor-singer made a particular section of the message trend on the micro-blogging site.

Fans trend 'love love love'

"love love love, H."



"always be outrageous."



"i always love you, but especially today."



"there will be a time we dance again."



"all the love, H." — dana (@orphichalo) February 2, 2021

- Love love love, H

- I always love you, but especially today

- The album is yours, I am yours

- I am available always



DO YOU HEAR ME SOBBING — ayla (@goldensflicker) February 2, 2021

Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love love, H Love love — angel (@gaypearlz) February 2, 2021

How it all started:

The actor-musician, like his fan base, celebrated his birthday on the 1st of February. In response to all the wishes that he received on social media and Twitter in particular, Styles posted a gratitude-filled message, the ending part of which saw him referencing one of Harry Styles' songs. That tweet can be found below

Harry Styles' Birthday Tweet:

Thank you for all the birthday wishes, and all the special things you’ve been doing to celebrate it. Feeling very lucky today, and all the days. Love love love, H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) February 2, 2021

