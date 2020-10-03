On Noah Schnapp's Birthday, Here's Fun Quiz For All Fans Of 'Stranger Things' Star

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has turned a year today. The actor is celebrating his 16th birthday on Saturday, October 3. The young star began his acting career at a tender age and rose to fame with his stint in Netflix’s Stranger Things alongside Millie Bobby Brown. On the occasion of his Noah Schnapp’s birthday, here’s a fun trivia quiz for you check how well do you know him.

The Ultimate Noah Schnapp Quiz:

1) Actor Noah Schnapp shot to fame due to his stint in the popular sci-fi series Stranger Things. What is the name of his character in the show?

Eleven

Will Byers

Mike Wheeler

Dustin Henderson

2) Although Noah Schnapp was born in Scarsdale, New York, but he holds different citizenship. Which country is he a citizen of?

Iceland

Israel

Canada

United Kingdom

3) Along with series, Noah Schnapp has made an appearance in several movies. Can you guess for which movie did he lent his voice as Charlie Brown?

Bridge of Spies

Waiting for Anya

Liza on Demand

The Peanuts Movie

4) Did you know Noah Schnapp has also featured in Drake’s music video? Can you guess the name of the song?

In My Feelings

Gods Plan

Toosie Slide

Nice for What

5) Noah Schnapp never fails to entertain fans on social media. What is the name of his YouTube Channel?

Noah’s Channel

Noah Schnapp

Schnapp Chat

Noah News

6) Noah enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Do you know how many followers does he have on Instagram?

15m

16m

17m

18m

7) Did you know Noah Schnapp has a twin sister? Can you guess what is her name?

Kiara

Caroline

Zoe

Chloe

8) At a young age, Noah Schnapp has earned several honourable accolades. Back in 2019, he won a Teen Choice Award. Do you know for which category did he received the Award?

Choice Summer TV Actor

Best Actor

Best Breakthrough Performer of the Year

Best Drama Supporting Actor

9) Did you know Noah Schnapp’s first onscreen role was alongside superstar Tom Hanks. Which movie was it?

The Peanuts Movie

Bride of Spies

The Circles

Waiting for Anya

10) How old was Noah Schnapp when decided to become an actor?

2 years

4 years

5 years

7 years

Answer Key:

Will Byers Canada The Peanuts Movie In My Feelings Noah Schnapp 17m Chloe Choice Summer TV Actor Bride of Spies 5 years

