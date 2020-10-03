On Noah Schnapp's Birthday, Here's Fun Quiz For All Fans Of 'Stranger Things' Star

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp has turned a year today. The actor is celebrating his 16th birthday on Saturday, October 3. The young star began his acting career at a tender age and rose to fame with his stint in Netflix’s Stranger Things alongside Millie Bobby Brown. On the occasion of his Noah Schnapp’s birthday, here’s a fun trivia quiz for you check how well do you know him.
The Ultimate Noah Schnapp Quiz:
1) Actor Noah Schnapp shot to fame due to his stint in the popular sci-fi series Stranger Things. What is the name of his character in the show?
- Eleven
- Will Byers
- Mike Wheeler
- Dustin Henderson
2) Although Noah Schnapp was born in Scarsdale, New York, but he holds different citizenship. Which country is he a citizen of?
- Iceland
- Israel
- Canada
- United Kingdom
3) Along with series, Noah Schnapp has made an appearance in several movies. Can you guess for which movie did he lent his voice as Charlie Brown?
- Bridge of Spies
- Waiting for Anya
- Liza on Demand
- The Peanuts Movie
4) Did you know Noah Schnapp has also featured in Drake’s music video? Can you guess the name of the song?
- In My Feelings
- Gods Plan
- Toosie Slide
- Nice for What
5) Noah Schnapp never fails to entertain fans on social media. What is the name of his YouTube Channel?
- Noah’s Channel
- Noah Schnapp
- Schnapp Chat
- Noah News
6) Noah enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Do you know how many followers does he have on Instagram?
7) Did you know Noah Schnapp has a twin sister? Can you guess what is her name?
8) At a young age, Noah Schnapp has earned several honourable accolades. Back in 2019, he won a Teen Choice Award. Do you know for which category did he received the Award?
- Choice Summer TV Actor
- Best Actor
- Best Breakthrough Performer of the Year
- Best Drama Supporting Actor
9) Did you know Noah Schnapp’s first onscreen role was alongside superstar Tom Hanks. Which movie was it?
- The Peanuts Movie
- Bride of Spies
- The Circles
- Waiting for Anya
10) How old was Noah Schnapp when decided to become an actor?
- 2 years
- 4 years
- 5 years
- 7 years
Answer Key:
- Will Byers
- Canada
- The Peanuts Movie
- In My Feelings
- Noah Schnapp
- 17m
- Chloe
- Choice Summer TV Actor
- Bride of Spies
- 5 years
