'Stranger Things 4' Filming Resumes After Six Months At Hawkins High School

After the shooting of the much-awaited fourth season of Stranger Things was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the cast has now resumed work. Stranger Things was in the very early stages of filming when the production was halted back in March, so a lot is left to be filmed with the entire star cast. The official Twitter handle of Stranger Things shared the news with fans along with the picture of the clapper board.

Stranger Things 4 filming begins

Apart from the clapper board viewers can also catch a glimpse of the haunted background in the picture which is sure o send chills down your spine and trigger the excitement to watch the upcoming season. While captioned the post, the official page wrote, “meanwhile in the upside down.” The show's creators, The Duffer Brothers, previously hinted that season 4 would extend beyond Hawkins, Indiana, ending their renewal teaser with the cryptic phrase “We’re Not in Hawkins Anymore.” A lot of filming has also been happening at a school, where the words ‘Hawkins Middle School’ can be seen faded on the building’s exterior.

meanwhile in the upside down... pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

Stranger Things is created by Matt and Ross Duffer and produced by Monkey Massacre Productions and 21 Laps Entertainment. The twin brothers, Matt and Ross Duffer also serve as the writers, directors, executive producers, and showrunners on the show, alongside its executive producer/director Shawn Levy and executive producer Dan Cohen of 21 Laps and executive producer Iain Paterson. According to reports from Deadline, on February 14, 2020, The Duffer Brothers wrote a note to the fans of the show, accompanying the release of the first Season 4 teaser. The note revealed the fate of David Harbour’s character in the upcoming season. The note read, “We’re to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway — and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper”.

(Image credit: Stranger Things/ Instagram)

