'Stranger Things' Fame Noah Schnapp's Twitter Account Hacked, Actor Alerts Fans

Stranger Things star Noah Schnapp recently broke the news that his Twitter account had been hacked. He shared the news on Saturday, August 15, on his Instagram account. The actor shared through his Instagram story and wrote that someone has hacked his Twitter account and he has been trying to get it back. Further adding that he will let his followers know when he comes back on the app.

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp's Twitter hacked

According to inputs by ANI, the 15-year-old star has nearly 8, 60,000 followers on the micro-blogging site. The news that his account has been hacked came into light when a message regarding ‘suicidal thoughts’ was sent out from the young actor's account, at 3:27 pm.

While people started showing their concern over this message, Noah Schnapp took to Instagram to clear the air about the issue. Apart from messages, when Noah Schnapp’s account was hacked, it liked a few tweets that had sexual and racist remarks. It also shared pictures that had such remarks. The messages and the tweets have now been deleted.

Noah Schnapp is popular for his character as Will Byers in Netflix’s popular sci-fi show Stranger Things. The actor also won several accolades for his performance on the show. The actor first appeared in the movie Bridge of Spies and so far, Noah Schnapp has been a part of several Hollywood movies.

Noah Schnapp was last seen in a historical drama Waiting for Anya. The film also starred Thomas Kretschmann, Frederick Schmidt, Jean Reno, and Anjelica Huston, along with Noah Schnapp. The film is an adaptation of Michael Morpurgo’s novel with the same name. Noah Schnapp will also be seen in a comedy film Hubie Halloween, directed by Steven Brill.

The upcoming movie includes an ensemble cast of actors like Kevin James, Julie Bowen, Maya Rudolph, Ray Liotta, Steve Buscemi, Rob Schneider, Michael Chiklis, and Kenan Thompson. The film revolves around a community volunteer who finds himself at the centre of a real murder case on Halloween night. The film is expected to release in 2021.

With Inputs from ANI

