'I'm Not That Type Of Person': 'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Refuses Using 'N-word'

Recently an old video of Netflix series Stranger Things actor Noah Schnapp went viral on social media. In the video, the actor can be seen singing and dancing on Lil Dicky and Chris Brown's song Freaky Friday. However, it did not go down well with the netizens. They bombarded Twitter by sharing the video and criticising Noah for using the N-word. Responding to the same, Noah Schnapp took to his Instagram handle and denied saying the N-word in the video after Twitter backlash.

Noah Schnapp denies saying N-Word

On August 26, Wednesday, Noah Schnapp shared an Instagram story where he clarified himself. He said that in the video, instead of using the N-word, Noah used the word 'Neighbour'. He also added that he was genuinely sorry for hurting anyone's emotions. He also apologised for replacing the N-word and added, "It is not my place to use one word and I should have kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry". According to his note, the video was from last summer.

Noah Schnapp's Instagram story read as:

hi guys. recently a video from last summer has gotten out of me dancing and singing the word "neighbor" over the n word. i would truly never say the n word and i'm not tat type of person. i genuinely have never used that wordin my life. using the word "neighbor" in that song was just something my camp friends and i did. i hope you all understand i could never even think about doing that. my friends also would never post a video, or support me, if i was saying that slur without hesitation. i apologize for using a replacement word. it is not my place to use one word and I should of kept my mouth shut. I understand why it is found offensive and I am so sorry.

Recently, Noah Schnapp's Twitter handle was hacked. He shared the news on Saturday, August 15, on his Instagram account. The Stranger Things actor posted an Insta story wrote that someone had hacked his Twitter account and he was trying to get it back. He further added that he will let his followers know when he comes back on the app.

The 15-year-old star has nearly 8, 60,000 followers on the micro-blogging site. The news of Noah's account being hacked came into light when a message regarding ‘suicidal thoughts’ was sent out from the young actor's account, at 3:27 pm. Apart from messages, when Noah Schnapp’s account was hacked, it liked a few tweets that had sexual and racist remarks. It also shared pictures that had such remarks. The messages and the tweets have now been deleted.

