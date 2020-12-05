On Walt Disney's Birth Anniversary, Take This Trivia Quiz And See How Well You Know Him

Walt Disney's birth anniversary falls today and the fans of Disney remember him for contribution to the world of cartoons and animation. If you are a fan of Disney movies and think that you know about Walt Disney's trivia, take this Walt Disney's quiz to see how well you knok Disney trivia. Read on.
Walt Disney's quiz based on Disney trivia
1) Walt Disney was born on December 5th, 1901. Can you name the place he was born in?
- Chicago, Illinois
- New York
- London
2) Walt Disney has an inclination towards drawing from early childhood. Before designing the iconic Mickey Mouse, he illustrated many other things as well. Can you name what he sketched as a young kid?
- Caricatures of horses
- Scenery
- Portraits
3) Walt Disney dropped out of school to pursue a career in a certain field. Can you name what he wanted to do?
- Join the army
- Become a cartoonist
- Write comic books
4) When was Mickey Mouse created by Walt Disney?
5) Which character or Disney cartoon did Walt Disney lend his voice for from 1928 till 1947?
- Mickey Mouse
- Oswald
- Dwarfs from Snowhite
6) In which year did Disneyland open first?
7) Disney has won numerous Academy Awards and highest nominations than anyone else. Can you name Walt Disney’s first Academy Award-winning movie?
- Flowers and Trees
- Mickey Mouse
- Alice in Wonderland
8) Disney has a history of long and illustrious Hollywood films. It has claimed awards for its Background score, Best Animated Film, Best Original song, etc. However, Disney has never won Best Picture award at the Oscars. Can you tell is it true or false?
9) There is a Walt Disney Family Museum in Presidio of San Francisco. It was established to promote and inspire creativity and innovation and celebrate and study the life of Walt Disney. Can you tell who designed the museum?
- Disney’s daughter Diane and her son Walter E. D. Miller.
- Walt Disney himself left a blueprint
- Walt Disney’s brother Roy
10) Walt Disney died in the year 1966. Can you tell what he died of?
- Lung cancer
- Cardiac arrest
- Accident
Walt Disney's birth anniversary quiz answers
- Chicago, Illinois
- Caricatures of horses
- Join the army
- 1928
- Mickey Mouse
- 1955
- Flowers and Trees
- True
- Disney’s daughter Diane and her son Walter E. D. Miller.
- Lung Cancer
