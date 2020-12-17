Zayn Malik's Father Refuses To Attend Daughter Waliyha's Wedding; Here's Why

Former One Direction star Zayn Malik's father refused to grace his daughter's wedding as he reportedly has his fair share of concerns regarding the groom. The wedding venue was merely 70 yards away from the singer's family house, but Zayn's father, reportedly chose to give the nuptials a pass as the groom, Junaid Khan, was convicted for five years on the grounds of being discovered indulging in the act of car-jacking back in 2017 as per an article on The Daily Mail. A majority of the members of Zayn Malik's family had reportedly attended his sister Waliyha's wedding. The groom, as per the same article, was all of 24 years of age while Waliyha is 22, which makes her the second youngest of the Malik siblings.

Zayn Malik's sister's wedding photos did not have a trace of the singer's presence at the ceremony whatsoever, indicating that the 27-year-old musician had not attended the nuptials either. Nor has the singer mentioned her anywhere recently in the latest additions to his list of Zayn Malik's photos on Instagram. Although, reportedly, as per the Daily Mail, Malik's girlfriend and supermodel Gigi Hadid did send their best wishes to Waliyha and even expressed their desire to be there. Waliyha took to Twitter in order to clear the air regarding Zayn and Gigi's absence.

The Tweet:

I would like to say that whatever you’re reading ONLINE about my brother not attending my wedding is NOT tRUE. my brother & Gigi wanted to come but due to corona virus & their little angel, they couldn’t come! instead both of them FaceTimed me and gave me blessings. — WaliyhaMalik (@waliyhazxdm) December 15, 2020

Zayn Malik's sister's wedding was reportedly an intimate ceremony and was conducted in the presence of many members from Zayn Malik's family. The venue of the location was the youngest Malik sibling, Safaa's house, which was merely six houses away from their father, Yasir's humble abode. As per the very same article on the Daily Mail, the police reached the venue shortly after and asked the family to dismiss the Zayn Malik's sister wedding processions as the family was observed violating COVID-19 guidelines.

A video from Zayn Malik's sister wedding:

